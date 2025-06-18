PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit leads Dominica’s delegation at high-level OECS meetings in St Vincent

PM Skerrit is leading his delegation of Dominican parliamentarians at the OECS Assembly, which includes Cassanni Laville, Roland Royer, Dr Cassandra Williams, and Anthony Charles.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit attended the Seventh Sitting of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Assembly on June 17, 2025 and is all set to take part in the 77th Meeting of the OECS Authority today on June 18 in St Vincent and the Grenadines. During the assembly, high level meetings between key leaders from across the Caribbean region come together to discuss mutual issues and collaborative approaches.

PM Skerrit led his delegation of Dominican parliamentarians at the OECS Assembly which includes Cassanni Laville, Roland Royer, Dr. Cassandra Williams, and Anthony Charles. The Assembly was organized under the theme “Strengthening Regional Unity in a Shifting Global Order.” It reported the region’s push for greater integration as it faces current global issues.

77th Meeting of the OECS Authority

Notably, Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM, Dr. Gerard Jean-Jacques and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Missi Henderson will also participate in today’s 77th Meeting of the OECS Authority. During the session, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will assume the role of Chairman for the OECS Authority.

At the meeting, Heads of various Governments will be in attendance to discuss regional matters, including free movement and the legislative framework for implementation, and the impact of global trade and economic policies on OECS Member States. Moreover, regional leaders will come up with strategies to protect regional economies in the face of global change.

Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an intergovernmental entity that provides a forum for regional cooperation, economic integration and harmonized policy among member states. Founded in 1981, OECS includes many Eastern Caribbean countries that came together to work out issues related to trade, environmental protection, public health and education.

The OECS Assembly is one of the Organization’s institutions that brings together parliamentary representatives from member states to discuss and present legislative and policy recommendations which in turn support regional unity and development.