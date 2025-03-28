Latesha Latoya Azille becomes first Antiguan female Pilot at Delta Air Lines

28th of March 2025

Breaking all the barriers in the aviation sector, Latesha Latoya Azille became the first Antiguan female pilot to join an esteemed U.S. airline, Delta Airline as the First Officer. She was officially welcomed into the Delta family on 19th March, 2025, during a prestigious wing ceremony, held at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.

The event was a part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the airline as well as Women’s History Month. Azille became the member of the Delta Airlines on their auspicious occasion, celebrating hundreds of years of aviation excellence of Delta Airline since its inception on 2nd March, 1925.

Latesha Latoya Azille’s aviation career

Latesha Latoya Azille’s aviation career began in 2016 when she joined LIAT as a First Officer. She faced several challenges in her career posed by the pandemic, which led to the widespread industry layoffs. Despite all those challenges and setbacks, Azille continued to rise through the ranks. She advanced in her career in 2022 by piloting MD-80s for World Atlantic Airlines, based in Miami. This experience paved the way for her current role at Delta, where she now serves as a First Officer.

Her educational foundation was laid in Antigua, where she attended Foundation Mixed School, Antigua Girls’ High School, and Antigua State College.  Following that, she earned the prestigious Sir Arthur Lewis Scholarship to attend the University of the West Indies. She later completed a double major Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Management in three years.

The dream of flying had always remained in Azille’s minds; therefore, she pursued her dream and completed her first three licenses in just six months and officially launched her aviation journey.

Azille also acknowledged the significant role of mother in her life and said that she has played a crucial role in supporting her dreams as well as her.

The netizens of Antigua and Barbuda also congratulated Azille and called her the true inspiration for all other women who aspires to make their nation proud on an international platform. “Congratulations to a daughter of the soil!!! Antiguans and Barbudians are proud of you. Just keep on flying high,” said one user. Another user wrote, “Wonderful. Congratulations to her. Love to see our people excelling.

