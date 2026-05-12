A gun attack at a Mother’s Day event in Trial Farm Village, Orange Walk, left one man dead and another injured. Police have not confirmed a motive and are searching for the suspects.

Belize: The shooting incident in Trial Farm Village on Sunday night, May 10, has left one well-known local resident dead and another injured during a Mother's Day community event. Police in Orange Walk are investigating, but have not yet established or confirmed a definitive motive behind the shooting.

The dead victim has been identified as “Wugon,” a well-known Asian resident of the Trial Farm area. The identity and condition of the second victim have not been disclosed.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, at a public gathering associated with Ramon Cervantes, the Area Representative for Orange Walk North, in Trial Farm Village, Belize where people were celebrating Mother’s Day.

During the event, suddenly seven to eight gunshots were fired which shattered the event and caused a widespread panic among the attendees who started running for their lives. Once the shots were ceased, the residents found two men who suffered gunshot wounds during the chaos following which the people quickly contacted the police authorities and emergency health officers.

On arrival at the location, the emergency health officers noticed the motionless body of a man and upon checking him they pronounced him dead at the scene. The officers then were altered about the second injured person whom they transported to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Since then the officers attached to Orange Walk police station have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and cordoned off the area to gather evidence. The officers are processing the scene as investigations continue and are actively trying to identify and locate the suspects involved in the shooting.

As of now, no motive has been established nor any arrest have been made yet as officers are actively trying to locate the suspects white urging the resident to help them if they have any information about the incident or about the suspects.