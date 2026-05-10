PM Skerrit pushes Marigot Fisheries Complex as official port of entry in Marigot to boost local economy

“An official port of entry in Marigot could improve access for visitors and vessels, support economic activity, and create new opportunities for local businesses,” the PM said.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit met with stakeholders in Marigot, on Wednesday, May 6, to discuss the plans to establish the Marigot Fisheries Complex as an official port of entry in Marigot. The project is expected to create opportunities for local businesses and service providers.

The meeting took place on-site at the Marigot Fisheries Complex in Marigot, Dominica, on Wednesday, where the Prime Minister discussed the plan to designate Marigot Fisheries Complex as an official port of entry.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the consultations with all the concerned stakeholders are necessary as they are working collaboratively to advance this important initiative. He further stated that this move comes as part of a broader government strategy to restore the northern district's economy.

“Through the recent infrastructure projects, like the Northern Road Improvement Project,” the government is renewing infrastructure and creating more opportunities for the people, especially for those who are business owners.

“An official port of entry in Marigot has the potential to improve access for visitors and vessels,” said the Prime Minister while highlighting that this Fisheries Complex will provide economic support and enhance economic activity in the Northeast and beyond.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit further emphasised that “This Complex as an official port of entry will also open new gates and create new opportunities for people including local businesses and service providers.” “It will also facilitate easier movement and trade across the nation benefiting the economy,” said the PM.

Before this meeting, the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit hosted a press conference on May 6, where he discussed the government’s schemes and their recovery efforts. During his press conference he talked about “reducing fuel taxes if global oil prices continue to rise this month, ongoing recovery efforts following the April 26, trough system, full and thorough investigation into the recent fire in Roseau.”

He further discussed “technical assistance that Dominica seeks from the commonwealth secretariat, consultation with stakeholders on the future of the Arawak House of Culture, and on other things.”

This move of Prime Minister is getting full support from the citizens of Dominica as many people are praising him. People took to Facebook where they supported him by posting positive comments as one the users commented “Absolutely amazing. Well done!.”