Dominica announces continuation of Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP)

Dominica: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy of Dominica announced the continued implementation of the ‘Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project’ (EALCRP). Under this initiative, the government aims to restore agricultural livelihoods and build climate resilience for farmers and fisherfolk affected by Hurricane Maria.

The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project is being funded by the World Bank with a budget of US$25 million. Notably, EALCRP is part of Dominica’s long-term strategy for recovery and sustainability in agriculture.

In addition, this initiative is structured around four key pillars and supports the National Agricultural Policy and Action Plan 2016–2025. These include:-

Restoration of Agricultural Livelihoods

Infrastructure and Institutional Strengthening

Enhancing Climate Resilience

Effective Project Management and Coordination

Moreover, the government of Dominica will present awards to several major contracts on Friday, May 16, 2025 at around 10:00 am, at the State House Conference Room. These will include firms and individuals who undertook major restoration and construction projects across the islands.

Upcoming Contract Awards