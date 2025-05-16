Dominica announces continuation of Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP)
16th of May 2025
Dominica: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy of Dominica announced the continued implementation of the ‘Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project’ (EALCRP). Under this initiative, the government aims to restore agricultural livelihoods and build climate resilience for farmers and fisherfolk affected by Hurricane Maria.
The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project is being funded by the World Bank with a budget of US$25 million. Notably, EALCRP is part of Dominica’s long-term strategy for recovery and sustainability in agriculture.
In addition, this initiative is structured around four key pillars and supports the National Agricultural Policy and Action Plan 2016–2025. These include:-
- Restoration of Agricultural Livelihoods
- Infrastructure and Institutional Strengthening
- Enhancing Climate Resilience
- Effective Project Management and Coordination
Moreover, the government of Dominica will present awards to several major contracts on Friday, May 16, 2025 at around 10:00 am, at the State House Conference Room. These will include firms and individuals who undertook major restoration and construction projects across the islands.
Upcoming Contract Awards
- Oyo Construction LTD. will receive an award for their help in the rehabilitation of the Waitukubuli National Trail Segments 4 and 11.
- CORISAV Inc. will be presented with an accolade for their contribution in the improvement works at Newtown & Fond Cole Fish Landing Sites. They will receive another award for the development of Portsmouth Feed Mixing Plant - a project valued at XCD 0.38 million.
- Auto Trade LTD. will receive an award for providing materials for boat building
- Regional Contractors Inc. will receive an award for their “Design & Build - Rehabilitation/Construction of Boat Slipways at Stowe, Scott’s Head, and San Sauveur”
- ADA Trucking Services contributed to the Roseau Facility while Dusty’s Construction helped in the Portsmouth Facility under the refurbishment of DEXIA Multipurpose Pack-Houses
- DOWASCO, Natural Farming, T-MAX will receive awards for providing irrigation equipment and supplies
- Maxroy Trading Ltd. contributed to the supply of lumber for WNT rehabilitation
