Dominica announces continuation of Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP)

16th of May 2025

Dominica: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy of Dominica announced the continued implementation of the ‘Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project’ (EALCRP). Under this initiative, the government aims to restore agricultural livelihoods and build climate resilience for farmers and fisherfolk affected by Hurricane Maria.

The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project is being funded by the World Bank with a budget of US$25 million. Notably, EALCRP is part of Dominica’s long-term strategy for recovery and sustainability in agriculture.

In addition, this initiative is structured around four key pillars and supports the National Agricultural Policy and Action Plan 2016–2025. These include:-

  • Restoration of Agricultural Livelihoods 
  • Infrastructure and Institutional Strengthening 
  • Enhancing Climate Resilience
  •  Effective Project Management and Coordination

Moreover, the government of Dominica will present awards to several major contracts on Friday, May 16, 2025 at around 10:00 am, at the State House Conference Room. These will include firms and individuals who undertook major restoration and construction projects across the islands.

Upcoming Contract Awards

  1. Oyo Construction LTD. will receive an award for their help in the rehabilitation of the Waitukubuli National Trail Segments 4 and 11.
  2. CORISAV Inc. will be presented with an accolade for their contribution in the improvement works at Newtown & Fond Cole Fish Landing Sites. They will receive another award for the development of Portsmouth Feed Mixing Plant - a project valued at XCD 0.38 million.
  3. Auto Trade LTD. will receive an award for providing materials for boat building
  4. Regional Contractors Inc. will receive an award for their “Design & Build - Rehabilitation/Construction of Boat Slipways at Stowe, Scott’s Head, and San Sauveur
  5. ADA Trucking Services contributed to the Roseau Facility while Dusty’s Construction helped in the Portsmouth Facility under the refurbishment of DEXIA Multipurpose Pack-Houses
  6. DOWASCO, Natural Farming, T-MAX will receive awards for providing irrigation equipment and supplies
  7. Maxroy Trading Ltd. contributed to the supply of lumber for WNT rehabilitation
