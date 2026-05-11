Trinidad: Five arrested after joint police raid in Oropune Gardens

Trinidad and Tobago: A joint operation in Oropune Gardens, Piarco, on Thursday, May 7, led to the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of a bulletproof vest hidden in a ceiling. This intelligence-led exercise was conducted by police and military, targeting gang-related activities.

According to police reports, the officers attached to the North Central Division Task Force, Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, K-9 Unit, Gang Unit, CID and other specialized teams, conducted an operation between 4:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., on Thursday.

Reportedly, on arrival at the location, the officers searched 16 apartments in Building 3A, in Oropune Gardens from where they found nothing but discovered a bulletproof vest from the top-floor corridor, which was concealed in the ceiling.

Following which they conducted a further search in the nearby properties including homes and abandoned buildings but no additional items were recovered from there. The officers also arrested five individuals in connection with gang-related offences and ongoing larceny investigations, within the building. Officers noted that one individual was previously linked to a PDO.

After that officers took all the arrested people and bulletproof vest to the station where they initially integrated them. Officers stated that after all the arrested persons will soon be charged with the offences related to illegal activities.

Authorities stated that this operation follows a series of joint operations or raids to combat illegal activities in the nation. Further the officers stated that these operations resulted in the arrest of many individuals who were related to gang related violence.

Officers also stated that police will continue their efforts to disrupt criminal networks and strengthen security in the area.

This move of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service was praised by many people as citizens took to Facebook to express their feelings.one of the users commented “That's what I'm talking about don't let them get time to think. Keep on moving on to the next one.”