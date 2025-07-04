PM Dr Terrance Drew inspects key development projects across St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr Terrence Drew visited four major development sites in St Kitts and Nevis

4th of July 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew conducted an on-site inspection of four large-scale development projects across St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, July 3, highlighting his administration's efforts and commitment to turning the Federation into a Sustainable Island State.

Each of these projects plays a vital role in advancing our vision of a Sustainable Island State. From better roads and modern education facilities to affordable housing and reliable water supply, we are building a stronger, more resilient future for our people, said PM Drew in a post shared on Facebook.

Four key development sites visited by PM Drew

The first stop was the Basseterre High School which is in the midst of a renovation for a more modern educational facility. This project is a cornerstone of the government’s plan to put in place world-class infrastructure to provide advanced learning environments that meet international standards.

Further, PM Drew visited the St. Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway, where  currently, large-scale rehabilitation works are underway. These improvements are expected to improve accessibility, safety and an efficient flow of traffic for residents and travelers alike.

Next, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis made a tour of the Stapleton Housing Development, a key initiative to deliver affordable housing solutions for needy families. The project is being led by the East Coast Housing Development Ltd. in partnership with the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the Ministry of Sustainable Development. It will consist of 26 houses ranging from single, two, and three bedrooms.

Later, he visited the Ponds Industrial Site Desalination Plant which is a key infrastructure investment project in water security. The plant is designed in a way to provide a stable and sustainable potable water supply as climate change affects natural resources.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

PM Andrew Holness promises to contribute $1 billion to affected families of Hurricane Beryl. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Andrew Holness promises to contribute $1 billion to affected families of Hurricane Beryl

19th of July 2024

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extending a warm welcome to Daniel Kawczynski : Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group- St Kitts and Nevis

All Party Parliamentary Group visits St Kitts and Nevis, opens new avenues for partnership

29th of August 2023

Saint Lucia showcases strong recovery at annual CTO conference

Saint Lucia showcases strong recovery at annual CTO conference

21st of September 2022

Trinidad and Tobago: TTPS Officers Visit Communities

Trinidad and Tobago: TTPS Officers visit communities

30th of May 2022

St Lucia Ministry of Health addresses PAHO’s Vaccination Week of the Americans

St Lucia Ministry of Health addresses PAHO’s Vaccination Week of the Americans

29th of April 2022

Antigua and Barbuda High Commission asks nationals residing abroad to submit personal details

Antigua and Barbuda High Commission asks nationals residing abroad to submit personal details

6th of March 2022

Dominican Minister Edward Registe to be laid to rest today

Dominican Minister Edward Registe to be laid to rest today

20th of October 2021

The European Commission desires to issue a certificate, dubbed a Digital Green Pass, that will allow individuals who have been immunized to travel and move more deliberately.

EU vaccine passport: Digital Green Pass to promote Europeans’ lives

8th of March 2021