PM Dr Terrance Drew inspects key development projects across St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew conducted an on-site inspection of four large-scale development projects across St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, July 3, highlighting his administration's efforts and commitment to turning the Federation into a Sustainable Island State.

Each of these projects plays a vital role in advancing our vision of a Sustainable Island State. From better roads and modern education facilities to affordable housing and reliable water supply, we are building a stronger, more resilient future for our people, said PM Drew in a post shared on Facebook.

Four key development sites visited by PM Drew

The first stop was the Basseterre High School which is in the midst of a renovation for a more modern educational facility. This project is a cornerstone of the government’s plan to put in place world-class infrastructure to provide advanced learning environments that meet international standards.

Further, PM Drew visited the St. Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway, where currently, large-scale rehabilitation works are underway. These improvements are expected to improve accessibility, safety and an efficient flow of traffic for residents and travelers alike.

Next, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis made a tour of the Stapleton Housing Development, a key initiative to deliver affordable housing solutions for needy families. The project is being led by the East Coast Housing Development Ltd. in partnership with the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the Ministry of Sustainable Development. It will consist of 26 houses ranging from single, two, and three bedrooms.

Later, he visited the Ponds Industrial Site Desalination Plant which is a key infrastructure investment project in water security. The plant is designed in a way to provide a stable and sustainable potable water supply as climate change affects natural resources.