Two Kittitian Youths to begin Technical Training in Germany under PM Drew’s International Skills Initiative

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew’s vision of providing international technical training to the youth of the Federation is now becoming a reality. This July 2025, two 20-year-old citizens - Dillon Simmonds and Rodison Jeffers, will head to Germany to start a 3 year in-depth dual vocational training programme in electronics engineering.

Simmonds and Jeffers will be taking part in the German international dual education system, which integrates paid-on-the-job training and academic coursework. They have both signed employment contracts with established companies in Sylt and Niebüll and will be pursuing the highly regarded ‘Bachelor Professional’ degree as electronics technicians for energy and building technology.

PM Drew reflects on the importance of the programme

Prime Minister Drew stated while reflecting on the origin of the programme, “I went to Germany, in 2020, just before COVID, and I did a tour. I was not in government, but I said, if I were to get in government, I would like our people to come to Germany because Germany has the best scientific method…I still believe they have the best method in the world.”

Speaking to the two young men, he further said, “In Germany, when you finish school, you are proficient. They have a well-oiled youth workforce because of the system that is well, well, well oiled.”

About the programme and its selection process

Notably, the programme, hosted at the Vocational School of the District of Nordfriesland, is designed to produce highly skilled professionals through a balanced blend of theory and practice. This opportunity was provided through a 2024 Memorandum of Understanding which the Chamber of Crafts Flensburg in Germany signed in partnership with two local institutions - the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC).

Moreover, the selection of Simmonds and Jeffers followed a very thorough application and due diligence process which included a year-long German language programme, where they both passed and earned a B1 certificate of proficiency. In addition, the young men took part in practical preparatory workshops led by German experts in St Kitts and Nevis to ease the transition into the European technical system.

Prime Minister Drew encouraged both young men to embrace the challenge fully, noting that they are beyond students - they are ambassadors. This placement is the start of a lasting and long-term association with Germany which aims to support the growth of technical skills in key sectors and in the area of cultural exchange.