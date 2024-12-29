Antigua and Barbuda sets record with 1.1 million visitors in 2024

Antigua and Barbuda welcomed over 1.1 million visitors in 2024 across three key sectors of the tourism sector, including air, cruise and yachting. The number of visitors recorded in 2024 marked a significant surge of 15% in comparison to 2019, which is considered as the best previous year on record.

Sharing the data on Friday, the Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez expressed excitement and referred 2024, an ‘exceptional year’ for the tourism industry of the country. The tourism minister also highlighted about the overall arrivals and the remarkable performance displayed by the three pillars of the country.

How many visitors recorded by Antigua and Barbuda across air, cruise and yacht arrivals?

While unveiling the data, Minister Fernandez added that they have registered tremendous success in all the three sectors of the country, which outlines the commitment and dedication of the authorities towards elevating the tourism industry.

Outlining the figures, the Minister noted that they have surpassed the mark of 3,20,000 in air arrivals and 800,000 in cruise visitors. He also mentioned about the crucial increase in yacht arrivals and said that they have welcomed more than 20,000 visitors through the sector.

Shedding light on these figures, the tourism minister Fernandez said that they have been enjoying a bumper year with remarkable and continuous growth being witnessed by them in the tourism sector. Emphasizing on the importance of tourism, Minister said that it is by far the most important revenue-earning sector of the country, and the lynchpin of economic activity.

Busy day at V.C. Bird International Airport

The tourism minister also highlighted about the busy day at the V.C. Bird International Airport on Saturday. The Minister said that the robust performance in air arrivals was on full display at the airport as they welcomed around more than 50 flights in a single day.

The Minister confirmed that actual number of flights that they welcomed on Saturday was 55 as they initially did not include additional flights.

“We did not include the two Norse Atlantic Flights that transported several the passengers to the cruise line, so if were to add those, then we welcomed up to 55,” said Minister Fernandez.

Minister Fernandez focused on that remarkable milestone achieved by the country and said that it outlines the growing reputation of the country as a leading destination in global tourism.

Antigua and Barbuda named ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’

Antigua and Barbuda has also been recently named as the ‘Caribbean destination of the year’ by Caribbean Journal. It is the world’s largest website which is dedicated to covering the region, in their 2025 Travel Awards Winners. Not only this, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) has also been named as the Caribbean’s Tourist Board of the Year.

Emphasising on this tremendous success, the Minister said that it is a testament to the efforts and dedication of their entire team who has been working diligently for the growth and development of the industry.

Projects to be undertaken by Antigua and Barbuda in 2025

The Minister shared that they are also working towards major projects which are expected to be start in Antigua and Barbuda by the first quarter of 2025. Along with that, he also mentioned about starting the Rosewood property in Barbuda, which is expected to bring major growth to the tourism.

The Minister further went on to add that the nation is all set to earn more benefits from homeporting in 2025, aiming to leave no sector to generate revenue.