Antigua and Barbuda T20 Premier League to showcase emerging cricket talent

Set to take place from April 27th to May 11th, 2025, the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda T20 Premier League will showcase exciting cricket at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to mark the inauguration of the new T20 cricket league, aimed at providing young talents with a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The new and exciting T20 competition is being organized in collaboration between Antigua and Barbuda T20 Cricket Clubs Alliance and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

The inaugural and explosive Antigua and Barbuda T20 Premier League 2025 is scheduled to take place from 27th April to 11th May, 2025 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS). The tournament will feature around six country’s top clubs competing for the championship title and winning prize money.

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association has also ensured to provide its full support for the Antigua and Barbuda T20 Premier League. Emphasising on their vision for the competition, the ABCCA noted that their goal is not only to stage an excellent tournament but also use the platform as a stepping stone to prepare at least five players for their selection to the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons team.

They further noted that they are looking forward to building a strong team within the next five years, including both regional talents and overseas experienced players.

Which teams to participate at the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda T20 Premier League

The teams that will be competing at the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda T20 Premier League include, PIC Liberta Blackhawks, All Saints Pythons, Empire Nations, Jennings Tigers, New Winthropes Lions and Pigotts Crushers. All the matches will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and two games will be played each day at 4 pm and 6 pm respectively.

The semi-finals will be conducted on Saturday, 10th May, 2025, followed by the Grand Finale on Sunday, 11th May, 2025.

However, three clubs who didn’t qualify this year, including Bethesda, Bolans and Rising Sun will participate in the warmup matches. These matches will be held on two separate Saturdays, including 12th and 19th April at various community fields.

As per reports, each of the six teams competing in the tournament can select around two players from a pool of 12 players placed in draft pool. They can replace it with each of the three teams who are member of the club’s alliance but failed to qualify for the tournament.

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association noted that each team in the draft will have to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of their player needs. They added that they have to be very careful while selecting the players who can add value to their Playing XI. They described the Antigua and Barbuda T20 Premier League, a great opportunity to attach one of its players to the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team.