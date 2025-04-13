Antigua and Barbuda announces 18 swimmers for 2025 CARIFTA Aquatic Championships
The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation highlighted the squad as a powerful mix of experience, rising talent and national pride.
13th of April 2025
The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation has announced 18-squad swimmers, selected to represent the twin-island nation at the upcoming CARIFTA Aquatic Championships. Tournament scheduled to held in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 22nd April, 2025, is a great opportunity for all the athletes to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on a global stage.
Shedding light on the squad selected, the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation noted that the swimmers selected a strong blend of experience, emerging talent, and national pride. They highlighted about the selection of each swimmer and said that their place highlights the unwavering commitment, dedication, hard work and standout performances of all these athletes at qualifying events.
The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation extended congratulations to all the selected athletes. They also expressed gratitude to coaches, their parents and the supporters who have played a vital role in their development. The Federation described these swimmers as the future generation and said that their participation will play a significant role in inspiring all those athletes who aspires to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the international platform.
The Federation also described this competition as a great opportunity for swimmers to learn from and compete against the top athletes in the Caribbean region.
Swimmers selected to represent CARIFTA 2025
Girls 11-12 Age Group
· Keziah Joseph
· Willow Zreibi
· Alyssa Watkins
· Kaylee Warner
Boys 11-12 Age Group
· Alessandro Bazzoni
· Christopher Walter
Girls 13-14 Age Group
· Anya De Gannes
Boys 13-14 Age Group
· Reuben Edwards
Girls 15-17 Age Group
· Aunjelique Liddie
· Madison MacMillan
· Selah Wiltshire
· Ellie Shaw
· Mila Festini-Cromer
· Alandra Dublin
Boys 15-17 Age Group
· Neil Noronha
· Jai Sindhi
· Tivon Benjamin
· Ethan Stubbs-Green
38th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships 2025
The 38th edition of the CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is an international age-group competition that brings together athletes from across the Caribbean to compete in various aquatic disciplines. The participants will compete across various distances in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.
