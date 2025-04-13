Antigua and Barbuda announces 18 swimmers for 2025 CARIFTA Aquatic Championships

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation highlighted the squad as a powerful mix of experience, rising talent and national pride.

13th of April 2025

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation has announced 18-squad swimmers, selected to represent the twin-island nation at the upcoming CARIFTA Aquatic Championships. Tournament scheduled to held in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 22nd April, 2025, is a great opportunity for all the athletes to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on a global stage. 

Shedding light on the squad selected, the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation noted that the swimmers selected a strong blend of experience, emerging talent, and national pride. They highlighted about the selection of each swimmer and said that their place highlights the unwavering commitment, dedication, hard work and standout performances of all these athletes at qualifying events. 

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation extended congratulations to all the selected athletes. They also expressed gratitude to coaches, their parents and the supporters who have played a vital role in their development. The Federation described these swimmers as the future generation and said that their participation will play a significant role in inspiring all those athletes who aspires to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the international platform. 

The Federation also described this competition as a great opportunity for swimmers to learn from and compete against the top athletes in the Caribbean region. 

Swimmers selected to represent CARIFTA 2025 

Girls 11-12 Age Group

·         Keziah Joseph

·         Willow Zreibi

·         Alyssa Watkins

·         Kaylee Warner

Boys 11-12 Age Group

·         Alessandro Bazzoni

·         Christopher Walter

Girls 13-14 Age Group

·         Anya De Gannes

Boys 13-14 Age Group

·         Reuben Edwards

Girls 15-17 Age Group

·         Aunjelique Liddie

·         Madison MacMillan

·         Selah Wiltshire

·         Ellie Shaw

·          Mila Festini-Cromer

·         Alandra Dublin

Boys 15-17 Age Group

·         Neil Noronha

·         Jai Sindhi

·         Tivon Benjamin 

·         Ethan Stubbs-Green

38th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships 2025 

The 38th edition of the CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is an international age-group competition that brings together athletes from across the Caribbean to compete in various aquatic disciplines. The participants will compete across various distances in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

13% growth recorded in stay-over arrivals for Dominica in 2024

13% growth recorded in stay-over arrivals for Dominica in 2024

14th of August 2024

Twenty-two Venezuelans detained by the officials of Trinidad and Tobago.

Twenty-two Venezuelans detained by Trinidad and Tobago’s officials

29th of November 2023

Trinidad and Tobago AG Reginald TA Armour SC states at launch of Anti-Corruption in the Public Sector Picture Courtesy: Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs

Trinidad and Tobago AG Reginald TA Armour SC states at launch of Anti-Corruption in the Public Sector

14th of December 2022

Mu COVID varriant discovered in Jamaica

10th of September 2021

Trinidad and Tobago registers 185 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths

Chaguanas receive less vaccine doses than needed quota

12th of June 2021

Rail overpass kills 23 leaves 65 severely injured in Mexico

4th of May 2021

Office of Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda shared Cabinet meeting highlights.

Latest Update: Highlights from Cabinet meeting in Antigua and Barbuda

16th of April 2021

The Bahamas: 29 per cent decline in COVID-19 cases

The Bahamas: 29 per cent decline in COVID-19 cases

23rd of November 2020