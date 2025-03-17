Trinidad and Tobago announces 36-member squad for 38th CARIFTA Aquatics Championships 2025
17th of March 2025
The Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago has announced a 36-member squad for the upcoming 38th CARIFTA Aquatics Championship, scheduled to take place in Balmain, Couva, Trinidad from Sunday, 19th April to Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025.
Shedding light on the athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at CARIFTA Aquatics Championship, the Association noted that they are aiming to utilize their home advantage in an effort to halt the impressive streak of 6 consecutive wins of Bahamas. The CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is an international age-group competition that brings together athletes from across the Caribbean to compete in various aquatic disciplines.
Athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at 38th CARIFTA Aquatic Championship
The athletes who will represent the nation in the Category 11-12 Girls include, Ra’el Anatol Morgan, Shaziah Jagassar, Zalayhar Lewis and Zahara Anthony.
The athletes who will represent the nation in the Category 11-12 Boys include, Dimitri Phillip, Elihu Brown, Julius Ennals, Khristian Allen and Taylan Diaz.
The athletes who will represent the nation in the Category 13-14 Girls include, Asia-Marie Pouchet, Breanna Belmar, Marena Martinez, Nikki Harrypersad, Raegan Belmar, Taylor Marchan and Zara Persico.
The athletes who will represent the nation in the Category 13-14 Boys include, Aaron Siewlal, Ethan McMillan Cole, Jadon Ramdeen, Qadir Lewis, Shain Griffith and Zion Applewhaite.
The athletes who will represent the nation in the Category 15-17 Girls include, Aimee Le Blanc, Anya Davis, Catherine Dieffenthaller, Keryn Burke, Toni Rae Yates and Zuri Ferguson.
The athletes who will represent the nation in the Category 15-17 Boys include, Anpherne Bernard, Darren Belfon, Evan Gillard Bruce, Isaiah Alexander, Jaden Mills, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts and Zachary Anthony.
Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago optimistic about the tournament
The Head Coach Anil Roberts shed light on the tournament and described the selected team, ‘solid’ and reiterated his commitment to preparing them to make Trinidad and Tobago proud as they host CARIFTA 2025. He said that this tournament is also a great way of testing young swimmers, providing them an opportunity to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform.
