EPIC Carnival Experience 2025: Rhapsody of the Seas and Seven Seas Navigator bring 2,500+ passengers to Trinidad

The Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Rhapsody of the Seas and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Navigator berthed at the shores of Trinidad, bringing collectively more than 2500 passengers on Sunday, 2nd March, 2025. These visit by the vessels is a part of the EPIC Carnival Experience 2025: Trinidad’s Premium All-Inclusive Carnival Experience.”

The passengers boarded the vessel ventured around the island and patronized local businesses. They explored the vibrant culture and traditions of the country, immersing them in the diverse offerings of Trinidad. All the visitors were greeted with a taste of Trinidad’s warmth, featuring the sweet sounds of steelpan and the energetic presence of the cherished traditional Carnival characters.

Passengers enjoyed and explored Trinidad and its offerings

The passengers onboard the vessel were welcomed by the officials from the tourism authority, representatives from the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Port of Spain City Corporation. Passengers enjoyed and explored the warm hospitality and culture, posed for photos with Carnival characters such as moko jumbies.

Sharing the glimpses of the cruises and the passengers, the tourism authority also mentioned about the presence of the ambassadors. They noted that their ambassadors are on the ground and are all set to assist their guests, with all their tourism-related needs, advising on the best spots to visit, sharing about their culture, and navigating through the city.

They asserted that they are committed to make the visit of all the passengers, a memorable one, offering and showcasing them the best of Trinidad. “At Tourism Trinidad we are proud to showcase the warmth and hospitality of Trinidad every day.”

EPIC Carnival Experience 2025

The EPIC Carnival Experience 2025 is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and EPIC Carnival Experience, owned and operated by Jonathon Mack. The Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell shed light on their significant partnership with EPIC Carnival Experience. He added that the return of the vessels as a charter for EPIC Carnival Experience marks a crucial achievement for the nation.

Minister Mitchell noted that the arrival of the cruises highlights the power of their Carnival product and demonstrates the potential for the continued growth in the sector. The Minister asserted that they are committed to working with the leaders of their industry with a vision to make Trinidad and Tobago, the ultimate Carnival and year-round experiences.

Jonathon Mack also emphasised on the EPIC Carnival Experience and aimed at allowing visitors a greater understanding and appreciation for the history and nation’s Carnival.