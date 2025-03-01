Antigua and Barbuda records 34,313 air passengers in January 2025, marking 11.8% increase

Antigua and Barbuda marked another record-breaking arrival, welcoming around 34,313 air passengers in January 2025. This increase in number of air-arrival represents the highest number ever on record, marking a remarkable increase of around 11.8% in comparison to the same period of the previous year.

This remarkable increase has played a significant role in boosting the tourism sector of the country and showcasing the best of Antigua and Barbuda to all. This boost has not only enhanced the tourism sector but has also uplifting local businesses, giving people an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and generate large amount of revenue.

Positive sign for tourism after COVID-19 pandemic: Minister Charles Fernandez

This significant growth and the increase in figures were unveiled by the Tourism Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez. He added that this increase in the air-arrivals reflects the rapid recovery of the nation from the challenges faced by the island during its pandemic time. The Minister added that this increase in air-arrivals is a positive sign for the tourism sector of the twin-island nation.

Minister Fernandez described this rise in arrivals as a sign of growing confidence in travel with the reopening of multiple destinations. The Minister asserted that this growth highlights that the country is steadily recovering from all the challenges faced by them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asserted that this growth is attributed to several factors, which includes, consumer confidence, easing of travel restrictions, and increased flight availability and competitive pricing.

Major expansion at V.C. Bird International Airport

The tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda is making significant efforts, including the major expansions at the V.C. Bird International Airport, aiming to welcome larger aircrafts and ensuring smooth and seamless transportation services to all the passengers.

Also, a Canadian company, AECON Construction has signed a contract of around $47 million, aiming to carry out significant upgrades to the runway and parking apron at VC Bird International Airport. The work also includes on the runway, taxiways, and apron, as well as improvements to Runway #10 and the FBO facility that services private jets. This expansion will play a significant role in enhancing the overall infrastructure of the airport.