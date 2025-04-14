Guyana Harpy Eagles win West Indies Championship 2025, receive Hero’s welcome

Guyana Harpy Eagles became the West Indies Champion for the third consecutive year, securing their eighth West Indies Four-Day Championship in 10 years on Saturday, 12th April, 2025. Upon returning home the next day, the Guyana Harpy Eagles team were greeted by all their fans and supporters, welcoming them back with cultural performances and music.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles touched down on home soil on Sunday morning at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. They all were welcomed by local officials and enthusiastic supporters, who gathered together to celebrate their remarkable three-peat victory in the prestigious West Indies Four-Day Championship.

As per reports, Guyana’s victory came during their final round clash with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force which ended in a draw at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. Guyana came into the final round with a huge 6.2 points lead over the Red Force and entered the final day play in a better and advantageous position.

Guyana Team were also given a target of 148 runs, when the Red Force team declared at 370 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. The Harpy Eagles team got off to a swift start, but the innings was stopped after ten overs as the teams settled for a draw. Guyana closed their innings on 33 runs without the loss of any wicket.

Guyana Harpy Eagles ended the tournament with 126 points, winning 4 games out of the 7 played, with 3 drawn. They were followed by Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, securing second and third positions respectively.

Guyana Harpy Eagles Players fined for breaching Code of Conduct

Despite winning the West Indies Championship 2025, the Guyana Harpy Eagles players were found guilty of breaching the Cricket West Indies Code of Conduct in the seventh and final round of the tournament.

As per reports, Veerasammy Permaul was fined 75% of his match fees for Level 2 breach on the first day of the match at Queen’s Park Oval. Meanwhile, on Day 3, Batsman Kevlon Anderson received a 90% fine of his match fee for a similar Level 2 offence.

Both the players admitted to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Michael Ragoonath. Along with that, Guyana’s Ronaldo Alimohamed was also fined 65% of his match fee. He was fined for breaching the Article 2.1-2.5 of the code of conduct - which means throwing the ball or any other item of cricket equipment such as water bottle at or near player or official in a dangerous manner.

Shedding light on all these incidents, the Head Coach Ryar Hercules emphasized a strict zero-tolerance policy for such actions and added that they are committed to ensuring discipline among the players.