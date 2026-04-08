Mother in Guyana Suffocates Daughter and Attempts Suicide After Husband’s Absence

A 26-year-old mother in Guyana has been charged after suffocating her daughter, Isabella Dabadial, and attempting to kill her infant son, driven by emotional distress over her husband’s absence.

Guyana: A 26-year-old mother took the life of her seven-year-old girl child on Sunday, April 5, by suffocating her following the failure of her husband’s return. The suspect also attempted to suffocate and strangle her 1-year and 9-months-old son Ethan, before attempting suicide.

The deceased victim has been identified as seven-year-old Isabella Dabadial, and the suspect is identified as her 26-year-old mother Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud, residents of Fyrish Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, at around 11:30 hours, when the suspect was alone in the house with her two children aged seven and 1 year and 9 months, while her husband was not at home and failed to return back.

Further the reports claimed that, when the suspect, Sarah Elizabeth, woke up on Sunday morning, she realized that there was no food in the house following which she felt distressed and angry. She then went to her children and reportedly suffocated her seven-year-old daughter and killed her.

After killing her daughter, the suspect also attempted to kill her 1 year and 9 months old baby boy Ethan, by suffocating and strangiling him but was unsuccessful, following which she became more stressed and attempted suicide but failed again.

Authorities were contacted later who on arrival took all the victims to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where on arrival the doctors pronounced Isabella Dabadial, while the infant was shifted to the emergency care unit where he was initially treated and was returned to the relatives for care. The suspect was admitted, treated and sutured and she is currently in stable condition under police surveillance and guards.

Reportedly, the suspect told the investigators that she took this step because she was experiencing severe emotional distress after her husband left the home several days earlier and when he refused to return home after multiple calls.

Since then the officers have launched an investigation into the matter and are also investigating the circumstances surrounding why the suspect’s husband is not returning and why he is refusing.

Authorities were contacted by several relatives, including the grandmother of the children after she saw a Facebook post of her daughter-in law hours before the incident, in which the suspect wrote a caption “Me and my babies last pic! I'm sorry! May god forgive me!.”

Authorities stated that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be disclosed when available.