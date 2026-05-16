Teen Detained After Street Robbery and Recovery of Stolen Items in Port of Spain

Trinidad and Tobago: A 17-year-old boy was detained by police on Thursday, May 14, after officers recovered stolen items linked to a street robbery in downtown Port of Spain. The teenager was later taken to a juvenile facility, where robbery charges are expected to be laid.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon, at around 3:55 p.m., when a 20-year-old of Five Rivers, Arouca, was approached by an unknown teen near Duncan Street along Independence Square North, Port of Spain when he was pushing a trolley.

Upon approaching the victim, the teenager reportedly demanded money from him and robbed him of personal belongings including a wallet containing his Trinidad and Tobago identification card, NIS card, bank card and social development card, along with two cellular phones.

After robbing the victim, the suspect fled the scene following which a 20-year-old victim directly went to the Besson Street Police Station and made a report. Following the report, the officers quickly responded and conducted searches in the Port of Spain area along with the victim.

During the search, the officers went to the Bus Route near Market Street, where the victim spotted the teenager and identified him as the person who had robbed him minutes earlier. Responding to which the officers quickly rushed towards him before he could escape and arrested him.

The officers then conducted a search of him during which the stolen items of the victim were found in his possession which was further identified by the victim. The officers then recovered the stolen items and immediately took him to the police station where they interrogated him and discovered that he was a minor.

Authorities then medically examined him and transferred him to the Maracas Juvenile Detention Centre where the further enquiries will be done and robbery charges will be laid accordingly.