Guyana Opposition Leader Faces Backlash Over Price Control Proposal

Critics warned that Mohamed’s proposal for broad price controls could trigger shortages, encourage black markets, and discourage local production in an import-reliant economy like Guyana.

Guyana: Azruddin Mohamed, the country’s opposition leader and businessman, is facing renewed criticism after calling for blanket price controls on essential commodities to ease the rising cost of living. Economists, industry stakeholders, and members of the public slammed him for what they describe as a fundamental misunderstanding of how the economy functions.

According to reports, the leader of the opposition met with some reporters on Friday, for an interview where he said that price control can help the nation to grow and can ease the cost of living. He further suggested that the government should implement policies to control prices which can relieve people’s burden.

Following which the interviewer mentioned about the historical experience of avoiding price control policies and asked Azruddin to give his opinion, responding to which Azruddin said he is confident it would work, without giving any explanation or answers to the interviewer’s questions.

His comments and suggestion drew significant attention after the interview got released following which the economists and industry stakeholders reacted and criticised him for his lack of understanding and knowledge.

Critics rejected Mohamed's proposal, while arguing that it demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding regarding modern economic management and how the economy works within the nation. Many experts also warned him that artificially capping prices in a market-based economy can lead to severe shortages and the emergence of black markets.

Some said his price control can not work properly as the government needs to regulate or exchange money in the market by employing various methods through which they can make the country big and provide essentials to the citizens.

Many further critics argued that “for an import-reliant country like Guyana, broad price control can pose a risk in discouraging importers and reducing local production incentives.”

People including the analysts, reporters, economists, further commented that these types of regulators or temporary methods can prove futile due to which the government cannot regulate properly.

This is not the first time he faced backlashes as previously he got criticism for the allegations of financial corruption, gold smuggling, and tax evasion. He was also arrested by the Guyanese police and is still fighting an extradition process.