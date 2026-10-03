Belize: One dead, another injured after car leaves Hummingbird Highway

A man died and another was injured after their car left the Hummingbird Highway near Belmopan and travelled about 150 feet into thick bushes, with police investigating the cause.

3rd of October 2026

Belize: A man died and another was injured following a traffic collision on the Hummingbird Highway near Belmopan on Thursday. The vehicle traveled about 150 feet into thick bushes after the crash.

According to the Belize Police Department, the accident took place at around 4:00 pm on October 1, near La Cabana bar, near Wooden Street. Police were alerted about the incident and were dispatched to the area.

Officers found one of the victims, identified as Jeffrey Perez, at the scene with visible injuries to the back of his head. They then traced the debris of the vehicle which pointed away from the road into the bushes. A badly damaged black Mazda was discovered some distance from the road. It was facing away from the highway.

The police found Chad Borland, of University Boulevard in Belmopan, motionless near the Mazda. He was taken to Western Regional Hospital, where he died at 5:20 pm. Perez was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment following the crash.

Preliminary investigations showed that the car was moving from the direction of the roundabout toward Armenia before it left the road. The vehicle then moved diagonally from the highway into the surrounding bushes.

The police have not been able to determine the exact cause that made the driver lose control.

Investigators were still expected to get statements from the people involved and other witnesses. Police also planned to review the footage from CCTV cameras within the vicinity of La Cabana bar.

The investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

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