St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 27,000 cruise passengers in a busy week

Port Zante in Basseterre saw a surge of visitors as multiple cruise ships docked, boosting tourism and local businesses across the twin-island nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante in Basseterre welcomed around 27,000 cruise passengers over the past week, marking a busy cruise period for the twin island nation. Two cruise ships arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday, January 18, 2026. These were - Mein Schiff 2 and the Valiant Lady, as they brought a total of 5,410 passengers.

Out of the two, Mein Schiff 2 accommodated 2,791 passengers and Valiant Lady brought along 2,619 passengers. A third ship, Renaissance, was also scheduled to visit the twin island nation but had to leave due to high winds which made it impossible for unsafe docking.

Cruise tourism is very important to St Kitts and Nevis. Passengers, who arrive at the port, explore the island. This supports local shops, restaurants, taxi services, tour guides, and vendors. Many guests also explore Basseterre, visit the historic sites, and they enjoy the local culture and food. This produces more income, creates jobs, and improves the communities of St Kitts and Nevis.

The arrival of these cruise ships into St Kitts and Nevis’ tourism market strengthens its position as a top cruise destination in the Caribbean and its continuous appeal to international visitors. Guests visiting the island country can also enjoy warm hospitality, rich history, and vibrant island life.