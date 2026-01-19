St. Kitts and Nevis introduces mandatory genuine link to enhance citizenship programme

St. Kitts and Nevis: The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has introduced new changes in its Citizenship Programme. As part of the overhaul, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis introduced a “mandatory genuine-link requirement.” The new framework has laid out rules that citizenship under the Citizenship Programme will be granted in the presence of demonstrable, substantive, and ongoing connection to the Federation.

Applicants will need to create a genuine link to the Federation through specific legal and policy criteria, including:-

Structured physical presence and residence

Substantial economic presence through establishment of businesses providing employment to nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis

Productive investment that aligns with national priorities

Long-term social, cultural, philanthropic, or national development

It will include Innovation Pathway for individuals who establish an active, long-term partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis

With the introduction of this new framework, the Citizenship Programme will commence its transition away from contribution-based pathways. It will focus on residency- and participation-based routes, aiming to encourage long-term connections to the Federation.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew spoke during the roundtable that they are taking necessary measures to strengthen the security, due diligence, and transparency of their Citizenship Programme. The first step is the adoption of a residency system and the second step is the gathering of biometric information about prospective citizens across the globe.

“We are serious when we say that we will make sure that we do what we have to do to put this CBI Programme in good standing,” said PM Drew.

In addition, Calvin St. Juste also addressed these measures and stated that the programmes are a tool for the development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Our security is inseparable from the security of our international partners, while the Citizenship Programme remains a carefully governed tool for development finance that supports economic diversification in areas such as technology, healthcare, housing, and water security for the people of our Federation,” he noted.

The redesign has directed the passive financial contribution route to participation-based, aligning the Citizenship programme with best international practices. It aims to follow the standards applied in leading permanent residency frameworks in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Unit added that they will maintain full control over passport issuance. All St. Kitts and Nevis passports are issued exclusively by the Government and delivered only through official embassies and consulates. No intermediaries or third parties are involved, ensuring maximum security, traceability, and integrity.

Enhanced governance, security, and international alignment

The new Citizenship programme includes a more robust governance, security and due of diligence mechanisms. It further consists of multi-layered due-diligence, continuous monitoring, raised vetting levels based on international AML/CFT standards like FATF Principles and Guidelines. Other improvements like strong institutional oversight, accountability, and clear separation between policy design, processing of applications, and decision making have also been added.

This reform is a part of the Federation’s long-term strategy to create a sustainable island state development and protect national and international security interests. It is a reflection of evolving international expectations applicable to visa-exempt third countries. It also highlights the importance of real connections, strong due-diligence, and credible naturalization standards.

The government also shared that all the passports of St. Kitts and Nevis are issued only by the Federation and delivered via the official Embassies and consulates, without any intermediaries or third parties being a part of the process. This allows for complete governmental control, security and auditability, reflecting the country's responsibility as a long-standing visa-exempt partner of the European Union, along with the United Kingdom and United States among others.

Additional technical guidance and transitional implementation dates will be announced by the Citizenship by Investment Unit at a later date.

Prime Creative Arts Center

St Kitts and Nevis also initiated the Prime Creative Arts Center with a ground breaking ceremony on January 10, 2026. This project is a part of the Public Benefit Option. Addressing the ceremony at Fond Gens Libre, Chairman Calvin St Juste said that within the framework of Public Benefit, every project approval must show public interest.

“Prime Creative Art Center embodies these principles,” he noted. Calvin St Juste further added that this center will serve as an engine for growth, innovation and youth engagement, while also highlighting St Kitts and Nevis’ recognition of talent as capital and creativity as a national asset.

The chairman noted that the centre will nurture local talent, draw regional partnerships, and offer opportunities beyond the walls of the center.

“It is an investment in your personal and potential, your voice and your voices and your future to partners and investors.” said Calvin St. Juste.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said that the center will create a space that will help the local talent grow, develop ideas, and allow creativity to be more than just a hobby.