Vincy Mas 2026 brings 12 days of Carnival excitement to St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Prime Minister Godwin Friday visited several Mas bands ahead of the festivities, thanking them for preserving Vincentian culture and pledging continued government support to make Vincy Mas 2027 even bigger.
4th of July 2026
St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Vincy Mas 2026, known as the "Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean," officially got underway on June 26 in Kingstown and will continue until July 7. Held under the theme "The Great Escape," the 12-day festival features vibrant costumes, live music, and a packed programme of street celebrations and cultural events.
Prime Minister Godwin Friday has recently expressed enthusiasm about the carnival through his social media handle. He said that this Carnival is a part of St. Vincent and Grenadines’ culture. He said that he visited a number of Mas bands across the country to see the efforts that are being put in Vincy Mas 2026.
He said that it's important to support the bands and the people who keep the tradition alive, and thanked all the bands which welcomed him, while also wishing them success.
He assured the bands that despite challenges, the government would support them to make Vincy Mas 2027 even better and expressed gratitude to make it truly ‘The Great Escape’.
He also welcomed visitors and said, “To our visitors, welcome! If you haven’t gotten your costume as yet, there’s still time. Join a band and experience Vincy Mas the way it was meant to be experienced.”
Vincy Mas is the biggest festival held in the country annually. It includes various traditional and non-traditional activities like, J’Ouvert , steelpan, calypso and soca competitions. The parade of Mas bands, Mardi Gras, is held on the final day of the festival, which features a large number of masqueraders in colorful costumes. Apart from these activities, several all-inclusive fetes, shows, boat rides and other events are also held in the carnival.
The festival provides fantastic entertainment for all the family with acts and shows such as the King and Queen of the Bands, Junior Carnival, the Miss Carnival beauty show, Steel Band and Calypso competitions and all kinds of different street parades.
The festival also includes acts and shows such as the King and Queen of the Bands, Junior Carnival, the Miss Carnival beauty show, Steel Band and Calypso competitions and many different street parades.
Schedule for Vincy Mas 2026
June 26, 2026 – Fantastic Friday (Calypso Semi-Finals) Holidays & Seasonal Events
Time: 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM
Calypsonians compete for a place in the finals
June 27, 2026 – Junior Carnival
Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Children parade in colorful costumes
June 28, 2026 – Junior Panorama
Time: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Young steelpan players perform
June 30, 2026 – Junior Calypso & Soca
Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Youth singing competition
July 1–8, 2026 – Vincy Mas Food Village
Time: 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM daily
Food, music, and entertainment
July 2, 2026 – Steel & Glitter
Time: 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM
Steelpan music and carnival glamour
July 3, 2026 – EVO Fete
Time: 9:00 PM – 3:00 AM
Premium soca party experience
July 4, 2026 – Big Bad Soca Monarch Finals
Time: 8:00 PM – 4:00 AM
Soca competition finals
July 5, 2026 – Dimanche Gras
Time: 8:00 PM – 4:00 AM
Calypso finals and costume showcase
July 6, 2026 – J’ouvert & Monday Jam
Time: 4:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Street celebrations with paint, powder, and music
July 7, 2026 – Mardi Gras (Grand Parade)
Time: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Main parade of costumes and bands
Latest
- Vincy Mas 2026 brings 12 days of Carnival excitement to St. Vincent and the Grenadines
-
PM Browne says US Visa Restrictions were meant to pressure Antigua into migrant deal
-
Saint Lucia Tops Caribbean in 2026 Primary Exit Assessment Results
-
Russian Couple Arrested After Climbing Empire State Building to Get Engaged
-
Fuel prices rise again in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Related Articles
20th of January 2024
26th of December 2023
18th of December 2023
24th of January 2023
23rd of September 2021