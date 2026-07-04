Vincy Mas 2026 brings 12 days of Carnival excitement to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Vincy Mas 2026, known as the "Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean," officially got underway on June 26 in Kingstown and will continue until July 7. Held under the theme "The Great Escape," the 12-day festival features vibrant costumes, live music, and a packed programme of street celebrations and cultural events.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday has recently expressed enthusiasm about the carnival through his social media handle. He said that this Carnival is a part of St. Vincent and Grenadines’ culture. He said that he visited a number of Mas bands across the country to see the efforts that are being put in Vincy Mas 2026.



He said that it's important to support the bands and the people who keep the tradition alive, and thanked all the bands which welcomed him, while also wishing them success.



He assured the bands that despite challenges, the government would support them to make Vincy Mas 2027 even better and expressed gratitude to make it truly ‘The Great Escape’.



He also welcomed visitors and said, “To our visitors, welcome! If you haven’t gotten your costume as yet, there’s still time. Join a band and experience Vincy Mas the way it was meant to be experienced.”



Vincy Mas is the biggest festival held in the country annually. It includes various traditional and non-traditional activities like, J’Ouvert , steelpan, calypso and soca competitions. The parade of Mas bands, Mardi Gras, is held on the final day of the festival, which features a large number of masqueraders in colorful costumes. Apart from these activities, several all-inclusive fetes, shows, boat rides and other events are also held in the carnival.

The festival provides fantastic entertainment for all the family with acts and shows such as the King and Queen of the Bands, Junior Carnival, the Miss Carnival beauty show, Steel Band and Calypso competitions and all kinds of different street parades.

The festival also includes acts and shows such as the King and Queen of the Bands, Junior Carnival, the Miss Carnival beauty show, Steel Band and Calypso competitions and many different street parades.

Schedule for Vincy Mas 2026

June 26, 2026 – Fantastic Friday (Calypso Semi-Finals) Holidays & Seasonal Events

Time: 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Calypsonians compete for a place in the finals





June 27, 2026 – Junior Carnival

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Children parade in colorful costumes



June 28, 2026 – Junior Panorama

Time: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Young steelpan players perform



June 30, 2026 – Junior Calypso & Soca

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Youth singing competition



July 1–8, 2026 – Vincy Mas Food Village

Time: 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM daily

Food, music, and entertainment



July 2, 2026 – Steel & Glitter

Time: 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Steelpan music and carnival glamour



July 3, 2026 – EVO Fete

Time: 9:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Premium soca party experience



July 4, 2026 – Big Bad Soca Monarch Finals

Time: 8:00 PM – 4:00 AM

Soca competition finals



July 5, 2026 – Dimanche Gras

Time: 8:00 PM – 4:00 AM

Calypso finals and costume showcase



July 6, 2026 – J’ouvert & Monday Jam

Time: 4:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Street celebrations with paint, powder, and music



July 7, 2026 – Mardi Gras (Grand Parade)

Time: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Main parade of costumes and bands