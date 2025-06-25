PM Drew announces unified OECS CBI Regulatory Body to boost regional transparency

The initiative, led by St Kitts and Nevis, marks a pivotal moment in economic governance for the OECS region.

25th of June 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveiled a large step forward in regional cooperation and transparency with the establishment of a regional regulatory body for Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). This initiative will be made formal in the coming months and will have OECS member states passing the required legislation to support the development of a unified CBI oversight body, aimed at improving due diligence and enhancing international reputation.

The initiative is being presented by St Kitts and Nevis, marking a turning point in economic governance for the sub-region. “We are putting the regulatory body together. We intend to have that regulatory body in place within the next month. All of us are going to pass legislation to set up a regional regulatory body for the CBI programme,” said PM Drew while speaking on national radio.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis highlighted that this new initiative will play a very important role in the setting of uniform due diligence standards, which will help establish shared compliance standards and improve international credibility for the  CBI industry.. Also as a main player in the economies of small island developing states, the CBI programme has been put in the international spotlight in recent years.

In addition, PM Drew reported that the initiative is a reflection of successful models used in the establishment of regional institutions like the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), which are models of successful cooperation in the past. 

We have also sought to do this in close collaboration with international stakeholders, the EU, the UK, the United States of America, all involved, so that they can see the tremendous progress that we have made,” explained PM Drew.

While responding to recent global attention and scrutiny on the working of CBI programme, PM Drew stated that he and his government is completely prepared. “This has not caught me off guard at all. I was preparing the country for this… I said from the beginning that CBI would be the most challenging thing of my Prime Ministership,” reported the Prime Minister.

Moreover, he reasserted the government’s promise to help preserve the CBI programme as a credible and secure player to the world for investment. "We want to make sure that when we say we want the sector to be properly regulated, we mean it. And this regional body is our proof of that commitment,” said PM Drew.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

The excitement for the Reggae Sumfest 2024 in Jamaica still prevailed. The promoter of the festival, that initiated on July 14, stated that the event will be the best thing to happen this year.

Jamaica: Reggae Sumfest 2024 to get back to Beryl affected with ‘The Best Ever’ show

15th of July 2024

PM Philip Pierre engages in significant dialogues at 4th International Conference on SIDS. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Philip Pierre engages in significant dialogues at 4th International Conference on SIDS

30th of May 2024

Barbados to experience mix of sunshine and cloudy weather. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Barbados to experience mix of sunshine and cloudy weather

21st of December 2023

Antigua and Barbuda to return bodies of Canadian Tourists. (Image Credits: Antigua Cruise Port)

Bodies of Canadian family to be sent back from Antigua and Barbuda

2nd of December 2023

PM Mottley calls on US govt to lift embargo from Cuba

9th of December 2021

Jamaica's Amber Group sets second JamCOVID security phase

Jamaica’s Amber Group sets second JamCOVID security phase

24th of February 2021

Romania Elections

Romania: exit polls show Democrats and Liberals in level pegged race

7th of December 2020

PM Terrance Drew congratulates newly elected leaders of Trinidad & Tobago and Canada

30th of April 2025