PM Terrance Drew congratulates newly elected leaders of Trinidad & Tobago and Canada

PM Terrance Drew reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening their relations and fostering partnerships with the two nations.

30th of April 2025

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew congratulated both the newly elected Prime Ministers of Trinidad and Tobago and Canada respectively. He extended best wishes to the newly elected leaders and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening their relations and fostering partnerships with the two nations. 

PM Drew wished PM elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar on winning 2025 General Elections 

Sharing Kamla Persad’s picture on his social media account, PM Terrance Drew congratulated her on winning the General Election held in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday. He further expressed his desire to work with the sister CARICOM nation. He reaffirmed his commitment to deepening their bonds of partnership and cooperation as they pursue the collective aspirations that they share for a resilient and prosperous Caribbean.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I join the Caribbean Community in extending congratulations to The Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,” noted PM Drew. 

Notably, the PM elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar swept to a remarkable victory, claiming a majority of 26 seats, defeating the People’s National Movement after a decade in power. In her victory speech, Kamla Persad-Bissessar described her victory as ‘everyone’s victory.’ She added that their victory is to ensure that pensioners get their pension, Children’s Hospital is reopened, Petrotrin is reopened, school children are given laptops and over 50,000 jobs are created. 

PM Drew extends best wishes to Canadian PM Mark Carney 

Prime Minister Drew also extended warm congratulations to Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada on their success in the general elections, held on Monday, 28th April, 2025. He also reiterated his commitment to strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship, cooperation, and shared values between St Kitts and Nevis and Canada. The Prime Minister also wished the people of Canada with great success in this new chapter of Mark Carney’s leadership.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada on their success in Canada’s general elections yesterday, April 28th,” said Dr. Drew. 

PM Carney aimed at fostering unity among all Canadians in his winning speech. He also aimed at protecting all the Canadians from the wrath of U.S. President Donald Trump.  

