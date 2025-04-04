St. Kitts and Nevis records homicide-free quarter in 2025, PM Drew celebrates milestone

St. Kitts and Nevis marked a significant milestone, recording no cases of homicide in the first quarter of 2025. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew described this milestone as a huge achievement and aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to tackling the increasing crime and violence in the Federation through unity and collaboration.

PM Drew shared all this information during a Roundtable Interview, held on Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025. He recognized this achievement as collective effort by the citizens across all sectors and departments of society.

The Prime Minister also slammed the previous government for their failure attempts in the fight against crime. He added that putting St. Kitts and Nevis in a corrupt system would only lead the Federation towards destruction. He further said that is why their government chose to genuinely help people by introducing programmes and campaigns, which could not only decrease crime and violence but also contribute to the overall success of St. Kitts and Nevis as a whole.

PM Terrance Drew also highlighted about the positive changes and measures undertaken by the Government after assuming the office. He added that since August 2022, they have implemented all those positive changes that has brought immense growth and development to the nation. He added that these changes are the ones which could never have been occurred under the previous peace programme.

Citizen Security Task Force played crucial role in tackling crime and violence

PM Terrance Drew also acknowledged the significance of National Security Task Force, established by the Government in June 2023. The task force, included a series of senior management officials from across the Government, including, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education, and the Office of the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

All the members of the taskforce worked diligently and conducted several strategies and policies, aiming to address the growing crime rate in the Federation. PM Drew also appreciated the unwavering hard work and dedication of the Citizen Security Task Force, encouraging them to continue their efforts in creating a peaceful and healthy environment.

90-day anti-crime campaign

Prime Minister Terrance Drew also emphasized on the significant role played by the 90-day anti-crime campaign. This initiative was undertaken by the Government in September, 2024 with their primary motive of engaging with citizens of communities and encouraging them to adopt a positive approach for the betterment and welfare of the nation.

The Prime Minister applauded this initiative and attributed the success of the programme to the united efforts made by the entire community. The campaign saw an active participation from law enforcement agents, government officials, community leaders, educators, and faith-based organizations. All these participants unveiled their strategic plans with a vision to create a safer and securer place for the citizens of the Federation. PM Drew noted that their initiatives reflect their commitment towards promoting peace in St. Kitts and Nevis.