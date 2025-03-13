Saint Lucia gears up to host over 250 Delegates, Including FIFA President, for 2025 CONCACAF Congress

The 2025 CONCACAF Congress in Saint Lucia will serve as the annual general meeting for the region's football governing body, bringing together over 250 delegates, including FIFA President.

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome over 250 delegates, including the 41 member territories, the FIFA President for the 2025 edition of the CONCACAF Congress. Event scheduled to take place from 15th to 16th March, 2025 will bring together all the key football leaders to shape the future of the sport in the region.

This gathering will serve as the annual general meeting for the governing body of the region for the Football game. Shedding light on the event, the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports of Saint Lucia described it as a ‘huge milestone’. They noted that hosting this event will play a significant role in enhancing the position of the island as a sports destination on the global stage. They added that this will not only develop sports sector but will also play a huge role in boosting tourism and enhancing local economy.

“Saint Lucia, a paradise where inspiration meets innovation, where football meets the world. We celebrate the sport that unites us all. Football on March 15, Saint Lucia welcomes the global football community. Over 200 VIPs, leaders, and legends united for the fortieth annual Conquer Calf Congress. An unforgettable series of events from conferences to celebrity games,” said the authorities.

The Minister of Sports of Saint Lucia, Kenson Casimir expressed excitement about hosting the CONCACAF Congress and called it a major sporting accomplishment for the island. He added that hosting a CONCACAF Congress speaks volumes about their social and economic position in the region.

He added that hosting the CONCACAF Congress implies that Saint Lucia are in a fundamental economic position to host them. The Minister added that hosting the 40th edition of the CONCACAF Congress will not only boost the tourism but will also enhance the overall economic conditions of the island.