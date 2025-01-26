St Kitts and Nevis U-17 girls team ready for CONCACAF qualifiers in Nicaragua

St Kitts and Nevis Under-17 National Team is all set for an exciting journey to Nicaragua. The team will compete in the CONCACAF U17 Girls World Cup Qualifiers, representing St Kitts and Nevis on an international platform.

The St Kitts and Nevis U-17 team will face off against the host nation Nicaragua on Tuesday, 28th January, 2025 and Jamaica on Thursday, 30th January, 2025 as a part of their upcoming fixtures in the tournament. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas took to his social media handle, congratulated the players and extended best wishes for their upcoming clashes.

“U17 St. Kitts and Nevis National Girls Team left the RLB International Airport this morning for Nicaragua,” said Minister Douglas.

He emphasised on the tournament and called it a great platform for players to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The Minister called the participants a ‘wonder women’ who are all set to represent St Kitts and Nevis with utmost determination and confidence.

“Let’s wish our National U17 Girls Team well.” He added that each young girl participating in the tournament is a beacon of hope and an inspiration for all those women who aspires to represent St Kitts and Nevis on the global stage. Emphasizing on the matches, Minister Douglas asserted that he is looking forward to these games, which promises to be an exciting and challenging group stage.

The Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also extended best wish to all the participants and added that all these young ladies are all set to represent the Federation with passion and skill. He further wished all the ladies the very best and asked them to remain focused.

“As Minister of Sports, I join the entire nation in wishing these talented young ladies the very best. Play with heart, stay focused, and know that we’re behind you every step of the way.”

CONCACAF Under-17 Girls World Cup Qualifiers

A CONCACAF Women tournament will begin on 27th January, 2025. The tournament will begin the qualification process to determine the four nations participating in the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup later this year.

As per the details, the CONCACAF has changed its process of qualification process in two different rounds. This will be the first edition of Concacaf U-17 Women’s Qualifiers to be played under the new format.

Round 1

As per the new format, the Round 1 will take place from 27th January to 1st February. The 22 Member Associations ranked fifth and below will play in six groups. The winners of all those six groups and the two best second-place finishers will advance to the Final Round.

Round 2 – Final Round

It will take place from 31st March to 6th April, 2025, with the teams advancing from Round One will join the four top-ranked teams, i.e., the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Haiti. All these teams will compete for the ultimate U-17 Concacaf Women’s title. The winner will also get a spot at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.