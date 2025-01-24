St Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante bustles as 13,000 passengers arrive on four Cruise Ships

The vessels that docked simultaneously at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis included, Carnival Venezia, Norwegian Viva, Mein Schiff 2 and Costa Fascinosa.

The Port Zante buzzed with energy as visitors dive into the beauty, culture, and charm of St Kitts and Nevis with the arrival of four cruise ships on Tuesday. All these vessels brought collectively more than 13,000 enthusiastic passengers who ventured around the island and patronised local businesses.

The vessels included, Carnival Venezia, Norwegian Viva, Mein Schiff 2 and Costa Fascinosa docked simultaneously at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis. Passengers onboard in all these four vessels were welcomed with lively performances as they all enjoyed and explored the natural beauty and historical wonders of the Federation.

St Kitts and Nevis continued to stand on cruise itineraries as all the visitors received unique and vibrant cultural experiences. The Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and the pristine beaches of South Friars Bay turned out to be the major attractions for the visitors as they all embarked on tours to these destinations in large numbers.

Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia is a Vista-class cruise ship which is operated by Carnival Cruise Line. The vessel has the capacity to accommodate around 4208 passengers. The vessel features state-of-the-art equipment, including various advanced facilities, ensuring the comfortable environment for all the passengers. The Carnival Venezia current cruise is 14 days, round-trip Southern Caribbean. The itinerary started on 12th January, 2025 and will end on 26th January, 2025.

Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Viva is a Prima-class cruise ship of Norwegian Cruise Line. It is the second out of six prima class ships in the fleet. The vessel can carry 3219 passengers at double occupancy. The vessel features various facilities, including a pool, aqua fark and many others designed for relaxation and entertainment purpose of passenger of all ages.

Costa Fascinosa

Costa Fascinosa is a sister ship to the Costa Favolosa, made its debut in 2012. One of the Concordia class ships, the Costa Fascinosa features charming and fascinating atmospheres based on cinema legends. The vessel features now-signature Concordia-class elements, such as the Asian-themed Samsara Spa a pool area with giant movie screen and sliding glass roof, and a Grand Prix driving simulator.

Mein Schiff 2

Mein Schiff 2 is the 6th new cruise ship in the TUI cruises fleet. The new series features around 180 additional staterooms, increasing the total number of passengers to 2,894 – and 90% of them can enjoy the luxury of an outside cabin with a sea view. The fleet is also known for setting environmental standards with its cutting-edge technology.

Tourism Boost with arrival of 4 cruise ships

The tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis has been marking remarkable milestones with the continuous arrival of cruise ship. The Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson also expressed delight and noted that they are close to reaching their goal of welcoming 1 million cruise visitors in 2024-2025 cruise season.

She expressed her desire to welcome major cruise calls to the country in the coming days and months, benefitting both tourism and economy sector. She aimed at making St Kitts and Nevis, a leading and premier Caribbean destination for all the travellers.