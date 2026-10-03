Masicka announces Forever1NE Music Festival in Portmore for December 2026

Masicka will headline the first Forever1NE Music Festival at Caymanas Park in Portmore on December 19, bringing live dancehall performances and special guests to his home community.

Jamaica: Dancehall artist Masicka is taking the Forever1NE Music Festival to Portmore, with the first edition of the show taking place at the Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 19, 2026.

Forever1NE Music Festival will mark Masicka’s debut as the headliner at his own show in the community that helped him build his musical career. The artist will perform the show together with other guests, while details of the festival and full line-up are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The music festival is being staged by Masicka and his 1Syde team, in collaboration with Zimi Entertainment. Magnum has been announced as the title sponsor of the event.

Masicka is set to hold his Portmore concert as part of his ongoing promotion of his latest music album titled "Forever Reign," which was released on August 14th via Def Jam Recordings. The album consists of 17 songs which runs for almost 48 minutes and features artists such as Damian Jr. Gong Marley, Lila Iké, Kraff Gad, and Blaqbonez.

Portmore has played an important role in shaping Masicka as an artist. The Forever1NE festival gives him an opportunity to stage a major headline performance in the city, while celebrating the people connected to his fame.

Masicka said that the festival represents him as an artist, along with the people who have supported him since the beginning of his career. He thanked his fans and team for being a part of his musical journey till now.

He further added, “Portmore is home, so being able to touch the stage here and bring Forever1NE to the people means a lot. After everything that has happened this year, it feels right to celebrate this moment at home.”

According to Masicka, the concert will not just be a typical music show. It will feature big performances, surprises, and a production built around dancehall and Jamaican culture.