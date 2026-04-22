Jamaica College students to face disciplinary committee after viral assault video incident

The school described the incident as “reprehensible and unacceptable,” saying the confrontation stemmed from a dispute over missing personal items that escalated into a physical attack captured on video.

Jamaica: The administration at Jamaica College confirmed that all students involved in the viral altercation video will face its disciplinary committee, including the boy who was assaulted on Monday, April 20. Reportedly, the Chairman, Lance Hylton, issued a statement and gave this update in a media release.

According to the Board of Management, the students were interviewed in front of their parents on Monday, where they signed statements which they gave after the incident and during the interview.

The management reported that the altercation began between the students over missing items, after which a group of boys started assaulting the other boy who took the items from them.

The school described this incident as ‘reprehensible and unacceptable’ while condemning it in the strongest possible terms. They further stated that "school premises are considered as the safest place for the children when they are away from their homes, but this incident is shocking and unacceptable.”

“Jamaica College remains fully and unequivocally committed to the safety and well-being of every student in our care, to fair and thorough investigation of all incidents, and to the upholding of due process, accountability, and justice,” school administration said.

Reportedly, the incident stemmed from social interaction between a boy seen in a video being physically assaulted and a group of boys two weeks ago, from whom he took some items including a jacket, a pair of glasses and a sum of money from a group of boys.

After some days, when the boys asked the victim to give their things back, the student denied his involvement and did not return their things. However, in the following days, he went to them and returned a portion of some money which he took from them but failed to make full restitution.

The student also missed several agreed deadlines to do so, following which the group of boys confronted him in a school ground and demanded the remaining balance. But the victim again failed to return their things back which led to the physical altercation between them. The video showed a student being slapped while another student reportedly used a belt during the attack to injure him.

The matter was then reported to the school authorities who later contacted the police officers and since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities stated that all the students involved in the incident and who are being shown in the video including the victim will face disciplinary action against them. They also confirmed that one student who used a belt during an altercation has been taken into the police custody. Officers also reported that the victim has suffered physical injuries including broken nose and a tear in his conjunctiva.

Further the Acting Senior Superintendent Mark Harris, commanding officer for the St Andrew Central police, also confirmed on Monday, that the parents of the boy who was attacked in the incident have not yet filed a complaint against the attackers.

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing as the charges will be laid down accordingly on the students involved.