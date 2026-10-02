Jamaica Teachers’ Association president-elect Dr Maureen Mullings-Nelson injured in Trelawny crash

JTA president-elect Dr Maureen Mullings-Nelson was among three people injured after two vehicles collided near the Duncans intersection in Trelawny on Thursday afternoon.

2nd of October 2026

Jamaica: Three people, including the 2026-2027 Jamaica's Teachers' Association president-elect Dr Maureen Mullings-Nelson, sustained injuries during a two-car accident at Duncans, Trelawny, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the collision took place at around 3:30 pm along the Carey Park main road near the Duncans’ intersection.

The Communications Officer for the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Leon Nash, confirmed that the passenger in the burgundy Honda was Dr Maureen Mullings-Nelson. It was being driven by another teacher.

They were traveling from Montego Bay, St James, towards Kingston, after a JTA Central Executive meeting at the Sea Gardens Hotel. The second vehicle, a white Honda, was being driven by a woman.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a white Honda CR-V traveling in the opposite direction entered the path of the burgundy vehicle, resulting in the collision. Mullings-Nelson, driver of the burgundy Honda, and the woman driving the white Honda, sustained injuries from the collision.

Police officers and members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade assisted the three injured people leave their cars following the crash. They were later taken to Falmouth Public Hospital for treatment.

The Jamaica's Teacher's Association president-elect suffered multiple injuries, while the driver of the white Honda sustained minor injuries.

The accident led to delays on the road as emergency teams were working on the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the accident to determine the cause of the collision.

Locals have taken to social media to share their prayers for all the quick recovery of all three individuals. One user commented, “Looks like speeding, maybe to attend a meeting! Hoping that they all will be okay and quickly too.”

Another said, “The impact of any accident can give you a fair estimate of the speed the vehicle or vehicles were traveling. Drive to arrive Alive. Try to avoid road rage.Many times you have to hold back to avoid an accident, even though the other driver is wrong.”

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