Contour Airlines adds twice-weekly nonstop flights between St. Thomas and St. Maarten

Contour Airlines will launch twice-weekly nonstop flights between St. Thomas and St. Maarten on October 5, creating a direct regional link between the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dutch Caribbean.

US Virgin Islands: Contour Airlines will launch direct flights between St Thomas and St Maarten starting October 5, 2026. The flights will operate between Cyril E. King Airport (STT) in St Thomas and Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St Maarten.

It will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Contour Airlines' 30-seat regional jets.

On Mondays, the aircraft will depart from St. Thomas at 11:35 am and arrive in St. Maarten at 12:30 pm. The return flight will take off from Princess Juliana International Airport at 1:15 pm and land at Cyril E. King Airport at 2:10 pm.

Under the Friday schedule, the aircraft will depart St Thomas at 12:35 pm and arrive in St Maarten at 1:35 pm. The return service will depart St. Maarten at 2:30 pm and land in St. Thomas at 3:25 pm.

This route will ensure that travelers have direct access to the United States Virgin Islands and St. Maarten without having to connect to another airport.

Princess Juliana International Airport is an important regional gateway airport which accommodates various airlines serving destinations across the Caribbean, North America, and Europe. For St. Thomas, the new flight is another addition to Contour’s growing international Caribbean network.

Contour Airlines has been expanding its Caribbean operations, while seeking ways to use smaller regional aircraft to increase connectivity. The airline already operates flights from St. Thomas to Dominica since 2025, following its entry into the Caribbean market in 2025.

Tourism Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King highlighted the importance of regional connectivity among the Caribbean nations. She explained that improved air connectivity will also strengthen US Virgin Island’s position as a premier destination.

She said, “This new service between St. Thomas and St. Maarten makes it easier for travelers to experience two vibrant Caribbean destinations while creating new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.”

This St Thomas-St Maarten route was announced by Contour in July, together with a new route connecting Dominica to Trinidad and Tobago. Both of these routes are scheduled to begin in December 2026.

The airline has also developed interline relationships with larger airlines, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, and United Airlines. This will give passengers options for connecting beyond Contour’s own network.