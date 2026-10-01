Contour Airlines adds twice-weekly nonstop flights between St. Thomas and St. Maarten

Contour Airlines will launch twice-weekly nonstop flights between St. Thomas and St. Maarten on October 5, creating a direct regional link between the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dutch Caribbean.

1st of October 2026

US Virgin Islands: Contour Airlines will launch direct flights between St Thomas and St Maarten starting October 5, 2026. The flights will operate between Cyril E. King Airport (STT) in St Thomas and Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St Maarten.

It will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Contour Airlines' 30-seat regional jets.

On Mondays, the aircraft will depart from St. Thomas at 11:35 am and arrive in St. Maarten at 12:30 pm. The return flight will take off from Princess Juliana International Airport at 1:15 pm and land at Cyril E. King Airport at 2:10 pm.

Under the Friday schedule, the aircraft will depart St Thomas at 12:35 pm and arrive in St Maarten at 1:35 pm. The return service will depart St. Maarten at 2:30 pm and land in St. Thomas at 3:25 pm.

This route will ensure that travelers have direct access to the United States Virgin Islands and St. Maarten without having to connect to another airport.

Princess Juliana International Airport is an important regional gateway airport which accommodates various airlines serving destinations across the Caribbean, North America, and Europe. For St. Thomas, the new flight is another addition to Contour’s growing international Caribbean network.

Contour Airlines has been expanding its Caribbean operations, while seeking ways to use smaller regional aircraft to increase connectivity. The airline already operates flights from St. Thomas to Dominica since 2025, following its entry into the Caribbean market in 2025.

Tourism Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King highlighted the importance of regional connectivity among the Caribbean nations. She explained that improved air connectivity will also strengthen US Virgin Island’s position as a premier destination.

She said, “This new service between St. Thomas and St. Maarten makes it easier for travelers to experience two vibrant Caribbean destinations while creating new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.”

This St Thomas-St Maarten route was announced by Contour in July, together with a new route connecting Dominica to Trinidad and Tobago. Both of these routes are scheduled to begin in December 2026.

The airline has also developed interline relationships with larger airlines, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, and United Airlines. This will give passengers options for connecting beyond Contour’s own network.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

 St Kitts and Nevis leaders congratulated the Prime Minister of the nation, Dr Terrance Drew, on getting married to Diani Prince-Drew. It is to be noted that the wedding took place on 10th February 2024 in Barbados. 

St Kitts and Nevis leaders extend wishes to PM Terrance Drew on his marriage

12th of February 2024

Devon Holder, a security officer and a resident of Lot 28 Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, Guyana, was granted bail on Monday.

Security guard charged with two counts of robbery in Guyana

5th of December 2023

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 came to a historic conclusion and Guyana Amazon Warriors have lifted the trophy for the very first time.

CPL 2023: Guyana Amazon Warriors win, Captain Imran Tahir thanks Indian spinner Ashwin

25th of September 2023

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 30-year-old Yannick Jean of Crown Lands, Bexon.

Royal Saint Lucia Police Force investigate death of 30-year-old Yannick Jean

18th of April 2023

Saint Lucia: The animal welfare organisation of Castries, HelpAWS, introduced a fun loving, hunk Buster, who was welcomed by the family this week.

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS introduces fun, loving and hunk dog – Buster

23rd of January 2023

President Irfaan Ali addressed a statement on General and Regional Elections on March 2nd, 2020. 

Statement by Prez Ali on General and Regional Elections 2020

2nd of March 2021

PM Skerrit highlighted government support for working families, including a revised minimum wage and the removal of VAT and customs duties on essential food items.

Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit reflects on 2025 achievements; outlines vision for 2026

26th of December 2025

The 121-kilometre Linden to Mabura Road, 65% complete, is on track to connect Guyana to Northern Brazil, enhancing trade, tourism, and sustainable development.

Guyana’s Linden to Mabura Road Project Nears Completion, Connecting Country to Northern Brazil

21st of February 2026