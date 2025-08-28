Contour Airlines to begin non-stop flights from Dominica to Puerto Rico and St Thomas in September

For the first time, travelers will be able to fly directly between Dominica and two of the Caribbean’s busiest hubs, unlocking seamless regional and international connections.

Dominica: Contour Airlines will officially start their non-stop flight services between Dominica and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also to St Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The new routes will operate from September 24, 2025 and will link Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM) in Dominica to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan and to Cyril E. King Airport (STT) in St Thomas.

The airlines will be using Contour’s 30-seat regional jets, which feature extra leg room, snacks, and in-flight services. This marks the airline’s first time operating in the Caribbean.

Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines, said that the company will bring reliable and very comfortable service to the region. He added that the new routes will make travel easier for Dominicans and at the same time open doors for more visitors to explore Dominica, known as the “Nature Island.”

The airline’s new services are the first nonstop jet flights linking Dominica to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Travelers will also have access to international connections from San Juan and St Thomas.

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, welcomed the new flights with open arms, noting that the residents in St. Thomas had been asking for direct service to the island for quite some time. He further added that the new routes boost tourism, business and cultural exchange between the islands.

“When I visited St. Thomas, I heard firsthand the desire for a direct connection to Dominica. With the launch of Contour Airlines’ inaugural service, that vision has become reality. This new link strengthens ties between our islands and opens new doors for tourism, trade, and investment. It is a meaningful step toward greater regional connectivity, and I am proud that Dominica can be at the center of this progress,” said PM Skerrit.

Tourism Minister of Dominica, Denise Charles-Pemberton, also praised the launch of additional flights. She said that these new flights will improve access for visitors, returning nationals and business travelers, helping Dominica grow as a sustainable tourism destination.

U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority’s Executive Director, Carlton Dowe shared that the direct link to Dominica will bring more opportunities for travel, trade, and culture exchange which will support the regional economy.

In Puerto Rico, the Executive Director of Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Williannette Robles Cancel, said that the new flights will reinforce the San Juan hub and will also help in the recovery of intra-Caribbean travel.

Contour Airlines Flight Schedule

Dominica ↔ San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Operates 4 days a week

Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Dominica ↔ St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT)

Operates 3 days a week

Days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday