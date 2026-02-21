Guyana’s Linden to Mabura Road Project Nears Completion, Connecting Country to Northern Brazil

The 121-kilometre Linden to Mabura Road, 65% complete, is on track to connect Guyana to Northern Brazil, enhancing trade, tourism, and sustainable development.

21st of February 2026

Guyana: Highly anticipated Linden to Mabura Road Project is almost complete now as the work in the project is 65 percent done. The project is a critical 121 kilometres initiative by the Guyana government which will connect Guyana to Northern Brazil. 

The project will open up new opportunities for people including trade, tourism and sustainable development. This project will also shorten the travelling distance between the neighbouring countries while strengthening the relationships between the authorities and people.  

This project provided employment to more than 600 workers and engaged workers from diverse backgrounds and were skilled in different techniques. Also the employees who worked in the project shared their chances to work in such a big project while earning and learning through training and support. 

Reportedly, the project is valued at approximately US$190 million, which is funded through a partnership between the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) (US$112 million loan), the United Kingdom Government (£52.2 million grant via the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund), and the Government of Guyana to improve things. 

People who are working in this project also shared their experience as Heavy Duty Mechanic Maxim Wilson stated that “Here we are working together on this project as a family and we have learned to communicate with cooperation and understanding with each other.”

He further stated that “Working here was the best decision because we learned a lot while working on this project and we all know that this company has the potential which will carry us to our highest stage.”

Truck operator Alex Marks also commented that working on this project has changed his outlook on life as he said “while working here i advanced myself and my life. For me being a truck driver here I started seeing things differently.”

While talking about the increasing employment by the projects in Guyana, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Officer, Mekeda Richardson, emphasised that “these kinds of projects provide great opportunities to the Guyanese people to be upskilled.”

She also stated that “It is good to experience and it is good for the people to work because we are dealing with professionals. We can perform at our best, and they give us the support when it’s needed.

Contractor Álya Construtora and team are paving another 110-kilometre stretch in time for the Lethem Rodeo in April 2026, as they stated with international support and focus the project will connect Guyana to the entire continents, while expanding possibilities for trade, tourism, sustainable development and cultural exchange.

Ana Allen

