Antigua: Randy Baltimore secures decisive win in St. Philip’s North by-election

Antigua and Barbuda: Randy Baltimore, candidate of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) marked a significant win in the by-election from St. Philip’s North Constituency by receiving 924 votes against his opposition candidate from the United Progressive Party, Alex Browne, who only secured 406 votes. The voting took place on Monday March 16, 2026.

The big difference in vote totals showed strong support for Baltimore in the constituency. He was already leading the votes, when the counting began at 6:00pm. He won in all 7 boxes, with large margin victories in areas like Willikies and Newfield.

The last box came from Polling Division C - Newfield Primary School (A-Z). It contributed 149 votes for Baltimore and 42 for Alex Browne, the United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate. One ballot from the box was rejected, with no reason mentioned as of now.

This by-election follows the official resignation of Robin Yearwood, who previously held the Antiguan Parliamentary Seat as MP for 50 years. He stepped down from the seat on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Baltimore was Yearwood’s close associate in previous campaigns and wanted to be able to carry his legacy forward.

Following the announcement of results, ABLP supporters gathered at the Glanvilles Community Centre for a celebration. They danced, played music and cheered as the party will continue to be their representative in the Parliament.

Baltimore thanked the community of St. Philip’s North for their support. He vowed to represent the community and push for its development.

During the elections, around 65 percent of the 1998 registered participants took part in the elections. Baltimore is now expected to be nominated as a candidate under the Antigua and Labour Party for the next general elections in 2028.

Randy Baltimore also worked as the Principal Inspector of Customs in the Antigua and Barbuda Customs & Excise Division. He resigned from his post on February 20, after being elected as the official candidate for the Antiguan Parliamentary Seat in St. Philip’s North.

During the campaign, he presented plans to improve infrastructure and more opportunities for the residents of the community.