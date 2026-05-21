Antigua reports rise in Hyperglycemia cases linked to mango overconsumption

Health officials at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre warn that excessive mango intake during peak season is contributing to dangerous blood sugar spikes, particularly among people with diabetes.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre has reported an increase in emergency cases of high blood sugar, hyperglycemia, during mango season, linked to eating too many mangoes.

According to reports, people in Antigua and Barbuda are facing major health issues following the overconsumption of mangoes which are posing severe risks for individuals with diabetes or prediabetes as it has natural sugar in it.

Following which the health experts warned and urged the people to be mindful and careful while eating a lot of mangoes. The experts stated that mangoes often offer vitamins and fiber, but they also have natural sugar which can be dangerous for the people with diabetes or prediabetes.

Health experts stated that a single serving of mango contains a significant amount of carbohydrates, which rapidly enter the bloodstream and can damage blood vessels and organs over time.

Local public health nutritionists also noted that individuals frequently eat multiple mangoes in one sitting rather than moderating portions which can spike their sugar, and can be problematic causing kidney disease, heart complications, vision loss and nerve damage.

They suggested people with poorly managed HbA1c levels are at the highest risk for sudden, severe glucose spikes requiring emergency medical intervention. They said, “people who have diabetes should avoid eating mangoes in this season if they want to live more.”

“In severe cases, uncontrolled blood sugar can also trigger medical emergencies requiring urgent treatment and hospitalization which can be stressful for the patient, their families as well as for the medical staff assisting them,” they said.

Reportedly, the mango season in Antigua and Barbuda is now at its peak with trees heavily laden with the fruit and the sweet fruit readily available in homes, communities and roadside stands.

The government asked people to be careful especially diabetic ones while reminding the public that enjoying seasonal treats responsibly can help prevent avoidable health complications.