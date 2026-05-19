Jamaica Police Officer Removed After Fatal Shooting During Granville Protest

The officer involved has been interdicted as investigations by INDECOM and IPROB continue.

19th of May 2026

Jamaica: The police officer, involved in the fatal shooting of a woman in Granville, St James, on Sunday, has been removed from his duty following a directive from the High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). She was killed during a protest, forcing (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) to investigate. 

The deceased has been identified as Baju, who was shot during a protest. Further details about the female victim have not been disclosed yet. 

According to police reports, the police officer has been removed from his position after he shot the female who was among the people who were protesting to highlight an incident in which a 17-year-old boy was killed a week ago in another shooting incident involving the police.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the female was protesting along with the other people where the officers from the JCF were monitoring the protest. While protesting, an argument suddenly broke out between the female and one of the officers, during which the woman was shot in the torso. 

Following which, the people got concerned and the female was quickly transported to the hospital by law enforcement, but despite the efforts to save her she succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital. 

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting as the matter has already been forwarded to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB). 

During the initial investigation, officers reviewed preliminary information, including CCTV footage, following which they ordered an immediate interdiction of the member of JCF involved. 

The high command stated that, “while the investigation is ongoing, JFC removed the officer involved from his duty because we want a full and transparent investigation. We want to make it unequivocally clear that any action by a member will attract a decisive institution response.”

They further said that “the JCF remains resolute in its commitment to accountability and professionalism and officers recognise the importance of due process and will allow the independent investigation without any interference.

This matter has once again forced the people to bash the government, as this is the second incident in just one month. People are very angry with the officers as people are saying “Some jamaicans now are more afraid of police than gunman and that's not how it should be.”

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