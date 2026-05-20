Antigua and Barbuda Police Investigate two separate home robberies in Hatton and Bendals

Two armed robberies occurred on May 15, targeting residents in Hatton and Bendals. Police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspects involved in the incidents.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda is investigating two separate home robberies that occurred in Hatton and Bendals on Friday, May 15. Authorities are urging the public to help identify the suspects.

According to police reports, the first incident involved a home invasion and assault in Hatton which took place on Friday, at around 8:00 a.m., when two masked men forced their entry into a home, a residential property.

Upon entering the home, the suspects reportedly threatened and assaulted both the two residents with a firearm and stole their personal belongings including a gold chain, two mobile phones, a wallet containing identification documents and bank cards, EC$245 in cash, and a red Honda weed-wacker.

After that, both the men fled the scene in an unknown direction following which the victims contacted the officers attached to the Gray’s Farm Police Station and reported the incident, who on arrival launched their investigation.

One suspect has been described as slimly built, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown in complexion, and dressed in khaki three-quarter pants and a white vest. While the second suspect has been described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark in complexion, and wearing a dark-coloured shirt and blue three-quarter jeans pants.

While the officers were investigating the first robber in Hatton, a second incident of robbery also took place but at a different location.

The second incident took place on the same day, but in Bendals, where a 63-year-old woman was robbed at her home, when two men dressed in dark clothing, medium built and approximately 5 feet tall, allegedly entered the house of an elderly woman at around 4:50 a.m.

Upon entering the premises, the suspects snatched her jewellery before escaping the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The lady then reported the incident to the Bolans Police Station, forcing officers to investigate.

Since then the offices have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding both the incidents and are actively trying to locate and identify the men involved in both the separate incidents. The officers are also urging the people with information to come forward and assist officers.