Six athletes from Antigua and Barbuda secure spots for CARIFTA Games 2025

Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association held a second Development Meet at the Yasco Sports Complex, where they identified 5 CARIFTA Games qualifiers.

21st of January 2025

Six athletes from Antigua and Barbuda have met their qualification standards, securing their spot for the upcoming edition of CARIFTA Games 2025. Five of them passed their qualification standards on Saturday at the second development meet, with one athlete having qualified two weeks ago. 

As per the details, the Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association conducted a second Development Meet at the Yasco Sports Complex, where they found their 5 CARIFTA Game qualifiers, with more expected to follow as the competition season progresses.

Athletes qualified for CARIFTA 2025 

The athletes who have already secured their spots, include:

1.        Ranique Richards

2.       Zonique Charles

3.        Geolyna Dowdye, 

4.       Tyra Fenton

5.        Kasiya Daley

6.       Dwayne Flemming

Ranique Richards is all set to compete her first CARFTA Games 2025, scheduled to held in Trinidad from 19th to 21st April, 2025. Richards, the student of the Princess Margaret school threw a distance of 12.14m to surpass the 11.90m CARIFTA games standard in the U17 girls shot put. 

On the other hand, Zonique Charles has earned her second CARIFTA Games selection after an impressive performance at the U-17 Javelin (Female) at the Second meet. She threw a distance of 44.14m in the female U17 Javelin to surpass the 35m CARIFTA standard. As per reports, both Zonique and Ranique are part of Edus Sports, which is a Ministry of Sports Athletics Group.

Geolyna Dowdye, who earned the bronze medal for Antigua and Barbuda in 100m women is all set to represent her nation for the fourth consecutive year. Dowdye of the Princess Margaret school and PSE Track Club has qualified for both the 100m and 200m in 11.56sec and 23.50secs, surpassing the CARIFTA standards of 11.75 and 24.20 sec respectively. 

The double bronze medalist, Tyra Fenton from St Anthony Secondary and Roots Athletics Club has also booked her spot in U-17 200m and 400m. She registered a time of 24.17 sec in the 200m and 57.35sec in the 400 m to book her spot at the CARIFTA Games.

The 200m National Champion, Junior Sportsman of the year, Nacac double gold medalist, Kasiya Daley from Princess Margaret School and PSE Track Club registered an astonishing 20.92sec in the U-20 Boys 200m to book his ticket to his 3rd CARIFTA Games.

Dwayne Flemming, who was qualified two weeks ago, became the first qualifier of Antigua and Barbuda for the 2025 CARIFTA Games. He surpassed the U20 boys’ Carifta standard of 48.70, with his personal best of 48.37 to qualify for the 2025 CARIFTA Games.

