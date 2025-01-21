Kezia Phillip becomes first athlete from St Kitts and Nevis to qualify for CARIFTA Games 2025

The 2025 CARIFTA Games, scheduled for April 19–21 in Trinidad, offer a valuable platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and skills.

Kezia Phillip of St Kitts and Nevis made a history by becoming the first athlete from the nation to qualify for the 2025 CARIFTA Games. A 14-year-old is all set to represent the Federation in the U17 Female Shotput event at the upcoming edition of CARIFTA Games.

The CARIFTA Games scheduled to take place in Trinidad from 19th to 21st April, 2025 is a great opportunity and a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent, skills and techniques. One athlete from St Kitts and Nevis has already secured her spots, with more expected to follow as the competition season progresses.

Kezia Phillip earned her selection after an impressive performance at the Powerade Classic, held at the Nevis Athletic Stadium. She threw her personal best of 10.56m, surpassing the qualifying standards of 10.50m in the Under-17 female shotput event.

Kezia Phillip is a student of the Gingerland Secondary School, who is learning under the guidance of her coaches at Phase Track Club. Shedding light on this remarkable achievement by the athlete, the St Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association congratulated her and called it a proud moment for her school, club and the entire Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.

“Join us as we extend congratulations to Kezia, a 14-year-old student at the Gingerland Secondary School who trains with Phase Track Club.”

The Association lauded Phillip for her powerful example of determination and excellence. They mentioned about this historic qualification by the athlete and said that it will play a significant role in inspiring young athletes to chase their dreams and representing the nation on the regional stage. Following her qualification, Phillip also expressed delight and reiterated her commitment to make continuous efforts with a vision to bring laurels to the Federation.

The 2025 CARIFTA Games, promises to be a grand celebration of Caribbean athleticism. Emphasising on this year’s edition, the authorities aimed at uniting Caribbean athletes together to celebrate regional pride and cultural identity. Following the successful execution of CARIFTA Games 2024 in Grenada, this year, it will be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago ay the Hasely Crawford Stadium and National Aquatic Centre.

The CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic event which was founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association. The games were first held in 1972 and since then, has been annually conducted. The competition includes track and field, middle distance track competitions, spring races, hurdle races as well as many jumping, throwing and relay events.