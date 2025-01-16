Julien Alfred set to kick off 2025 season at Diamond League in Oslo and Stockholm

Confirming her participation at the Diamond League on Tuesday, the double medallist called it an ‘essential part’ of her preparations for the World Athletics Championship 2025.

Olympic Gold medallist, Julien Alfred is all set to compete in the first race of 2025 by competing at the Diamond League Oslo and Stockholm meeting. The sprinter will compete in 100m event at both the events, scheduled to take place in June 2025.

Confirming her participation at the Diamond League on Tuesday, the double medallist called it an ‘essential part’ of her preparations for the World Athletics Championship 2025. She aimed at utilizing the two early opportunities such as Diamond League Oslo and Stockholm, aiming to get crucial points on the board for the Finals in Zurich.

As per the schedule, Alfred will initially compete at the BAUHAUS Galan in the Swedish capital on June 12. Following that, she will participate at the Bislett Games on 15th June, taking the train with fellow athletes to Norway.

The Wanda Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions, comprising 15 invitational athletics meetings. The athletes compete for points at around 14 meetings with their primary motive of qualifying for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final. The final of the league is scheduled to held in Zurich on 27th and 28th August, 2025.

Julien Alfred on her participation at Diamond League

Julien Alfred shed light on her participation at the Diamond League and called it a significant opportunity. She mentioned about visiting the Scandinavian countries and expressed her desire to enjoy and explore the vibrant offerings and warm hospitality of the nations. She also aimed at making the most of the opportunity and living up to the standards of both Oslo and Stockholm meetings, striving to give a memorable performance.

Alfred mentioned about her preparation for the World Athletics Championship 2025, scheduled to held from 13th -21st September, 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. She aimed at competing against the top-class sprinters, eying her first outdoor world title. She also emphasized on the significance of Diamond League and said that she will not be having any trails for the World Championship. “So, I hope these races put me closer to my goals for Japan.”

Alfred magical and memorable 2024

The year 2024 turned out to be magical for Julien Alfred as she became the first Saint Lucian to win both the Olympic Gold and Silver medal. She claimed the gold medal in the 100 meters in 10.72 seconds, setting a national record. Along with that, she also secured silver medal in the 200 meters in 22.08 seconds.

Not only this, Julien Alfred also won several prestigious awards for her remarkable contribution and achievements in 2024. Shedding light on 2025, she expressed her desire to continuing to make efforts with a vision to surpass all her previous records and represent her nation with utmost determination, excellence and grace.