Jasprit Bumrah’s revenge: Dismisses Khwaja following confrontation with Sam Konstas in BGT final series

The Indian Cricket team Captain, Jasprit Bumrah took a successful revenge, sending off Australian opener, Usman Khwaja in style following his heated argument with young Australian batsman, Sam Konstas. The argument was seen during the first day of the BGT Trophy final test match in Sydney Cricket Ground.

This is the second time that 19-year-old Sam Konstas has become the epicenter of all controversial interactions since his shoulder bump with legendary and world-renowned Cricketer, Virat Kohli.

What happened between Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas?

The banter between Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas started when the former was waiting for Usman Khwaja to get ready and face the ball. The batter was not ready and stopped the pacer who was about to start his run-up, which resulted in frustrating Bumrah. Amid all this, the player on the other end of the batting side, Sam Konstas intervened in between which left the bowler angry.

The umpire on the field, Sharfuddoula Saikat intervened in the middle, asking both the players to restart the game. The pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, one of the most successful players of the season gave a befitting reply as he dismissed Usman Khwaja by bowling the final ball of the first day.

After taking the wicket, the bowler turned towards Sam Konstas and gave him a stare. The Indian team also ran towards Jasprit Bumrah and gave no room for Sam Konstas to walk away.

Day 1 at Sydney Cricket Ground

After winning the toss, the Indian Cricket Team decided to bat first. The Indian Cricket team, led by Jaspirt Bumrah did not get a good start in the first innings as the team got all out for just 185 runs, After the early departure of the openers, Rishabh Pant steadied the innings with his essential contribution.

Pant was the highest run-scorer, contributing 40 runs in 98 deliveries, hitting 3 fours and 1 six. Jasprit Bumrah also played a captain knock as he made a crucial contribution at the end by scoring 22 runs in just 17 balls, hitting 3 fours and 1 six.

Australian bowler, Scott Boland became the highest wicket-taker as he took 4 crucial wickets. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins followed the lead with 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Nathan Lyon settled for one wicket. The Australians got to bat for just three overs, as they made a remarkable start with Sam Konstas hitting four on Bumrah’s first ball. However, Bumrah took a perfect revenge by dismissing Khwaja on the final ball before stumps. The first day belonged to the bowlers, as many as 11 wickets fell with only 194 runs scored throughout.