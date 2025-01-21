Antigua and Barbuda: Tourism Boom backed by Sustainable Development

Antigua and Barbuda has come up with several new advancement in order to enhance this growth.

21st of January 2025

Antigua and Barbuda is establishing itself as one of the leading Caribbean tourism nations with 2025 set to be a massive year for the tourism sector. The numbers of air passengers have increased by 12%, cruise visitors have an increase of about 35%, and yachting arrivals have increased about 34%. Minister of Tourism, Charles “Max” Fernandez revealed that there has been a record increase in visitor arrivals as compared to the situation which prevailed before the pandemic. 

As a result, the nation has come up with several new advancement in order to enhance this growth. The Halcyon property is now replaced by the Royalton Chic which was recently launched. While the classic One and Only “Half Moon Bay” is being upgraded into a luxury resort. For the future plans, Marriott Hotel and Resort is on the line for renovation at Yepton Beach and US $35 million will be spent on capacity as well as facilities at Cruise Port of Antigua.

The same change is also evident in Barbuda. Barbuda Beach Club is under construction and Barbuda hosts the only Nobu Restaurant in the Caribbean with Nobu Hotel planned in the future. They depict a growing interest with the global market on the South Caicos based twin-island nation.

Improvements to the physical structure are also being made for this infrastructure enhancement plan. The internet use is at 91% and there are proposals for a subsea cable project to Miami and Bogota has been initiated. In Barbuda, a brand new International Airport, now under construction, will be complete in October and the airport has a runway that is 7,100 feet long to support the larger commercial airlines.

Economic sustainability is important to Antigua and Barbuda. The country wants to be a ‘net zero emissions’ country by 2040. The government has its goal of 85% renewable electricity by 2030 and has undertaken coral reef restoration measures and banned damaging sunscreens.

Free from the more violent storms and isolated from the more developed destinations, Antigua and Barbuda is working to fulfil its global potential as an up-and-coming paradise that still offers the comforts of the developed world with the added bonus of being able to support sustainable tourism.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

In the second half of 2024, Barbados will continue to push the rate of economic growth, and it expects to reach approximately 3.9 percent.

Barbados to maintain sustaining economic growth and build resilience in 2024

7th of August 2024

Spice Mill Restaurant at Nevis shares details of Wednesday’s fun, credits to Facebook

Spice Mill Restaurant at Nevis shares details of Wednesday’s fun

9th of April 2024

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS asks travellers to become flight parents for little pups || Picture Courtesy HelpAWS

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS asks travellers to become flight parents for little pups

13th of March 2023

Trinidad and Tobago: Eight Arrested, Two Firearms Seized in Southern Division, informs TTPS

Trinidad and Tobago: Eight arrested, two firearms seized in Southern Division, informs TTPS

12th of October 2022

31 new cases discovered in St Kitts and Nevis

681 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St Kitts and Nevis

17th of August 2021

St Kitts and Nevis reports 546 active COVID-19 cases

230 recovered cases and 490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St Kitts and Nevis

5th of July 2021

SKN’s astute management garners international interest

15th of May 2021

St Kitts and Nevis set to welcome 80 cruise ships in January

1st of January 2025