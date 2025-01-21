Antigua and Barbuda: Tourism Boom backed by Sustainable Development

Antigua and Barbuda has come up with several new advancement in order to enhance this growth.

Antigua and Barbuda is establishing itself as one of the leading Caribbean tourism nations with 2025 set to be a massive year for the tourism sector. The numbers of air passengers have increased by 12%, cruise visitors have an increase of about 35%, and yachting arrivals have increased about 34%. Minister of Tourism, Charles “Max” Fernandez revealed that there has been a record increase in visitor arrivals as compared to the situation which prevailed before the pandemic.

As a result, the nation has come up with several new advancement in order to enhance this growth. The Halcyon property is now replaced by the Royalton Chic which was recently launched. While the classic One and Only “Half Moon Bay” is being upgraded into a luxury resort. For the future plans, Marriott Hotel and Resort is on the line for renovation at Yepton Beach and US $35 million will be spent on capacity as well as facilities at Cruise Port of Antigua.

The same change is also evident in Barbuda. Barbuda Beach Club is under construction and Barbuda hosts the only Nobu Restaurant in the Caribbean with Nobu Hotel planned in the future. They depict a growing interest with the global market on the South Caicos based twin-island nation.

Improvements to the physical structure are also being made for this infrastructure enhancement plan. The internet use is at 91% and there are proposals for a subsea cable project to Miami and Bogota has been initiated. In Barbuda, a brand new International Airport, now under construction, will be complete in October and the airport has a runway that is 7,100 feet long to support the larger commercial airlines.

Economic sustainability is important to Antigua and Barbuda. The country wants to be a ‘net zero emissions’ country by 2040. The government has its goal of 85% renewable electricity by 2030 and has undertaken coral reef restoration measures and banned damaging sunscreens.

Free from the more violent storms and isolated from the more developed destinations, Antigua and Barbuda is working to fulfil its global potential as an up-and-coming paradise that still offers the comforts of the developed world with the added bonus of being able to support sustainable tourism.