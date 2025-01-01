St Kitts and Nevis set to welcome 80 cruise ships in January

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome around 80 cruise ships to the shores of the Federation, bringing thousands of passengers. The tourism authority shared the thorough time table of the cruises which are expected to grace the shores of Port Zante with their visit.

As per the schedule, the major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruises including the ships operated by companies such as, Royal Caribbean; Marella Voyager; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Virgin Voyages and many more. The Port Zante will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day, except on three days, including, 3rd, 5th and 19th January, 2025.

Cruise Schedule of January 2025

Wednesday, 1st January, 2025

· Grandeur of the Seas

· Insignia

· MSC Virtuosa

· Royal Clipper

· Sea Dream I

· Sea Dream II

Thursday, 2nd January, 2025

· Explorer of the Seas

Saturday, 4th January, 2025

· Enchanted Princess

Monday, 6th January, 2025

· Aida Mar

Tuesday, 7th January, 2025

· Aida Luna

· Le Champlain

· Arvia

Wednesday, 8th January, 2025

· Celebrity Equinox

· Club Med 2

· Mein Schiff II

Thursday, 9th January, 2025

· Rhapsody of the Seas

· Star Flyer

Friday, 10th January, 2025

· Marella Discovery

· Resilient Lady

· Seabourn Ovation

· Wind Surf

Saturday, 11th January, 2025

· Norwegian Viva

· Odyssey of the Seas

Sunday, 12th January, 2025

· Norwegian Pearl

· Silver Moon

· Seven Seas Navigator

· Vision of the Seas

Monday, 13th January, 2025

· Resilient Lady

· Seabourn Ovation

· Wind Spirit

Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

· Celebrity Apex

· Aida Bella

· Oasis of the Seas

· Marella Voyager

Wednesday, 15th January, 2025

· Borealis

· Costa Fortuna

· Enchanted Princess

· Royal Clipper

Thursday, 16th January, 2025

· Ritz IIma

Friday, 17th January, 2025

· MSC Virtuosa

· Carnival Dream

· Majestic Princess

· Norwegian Viva

· Ambience

Monday, 20th January, 2025

· MSC Divina

· Ritz IIma

Tuesday, 21st January, 2025

· Aida Luna

· Norwegian Gem

· Arvia

· Silver Moon

Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025

· Carnival Venezia

· Mein Schiff II

· Norwegian Viva

· Costa Fascinosa

· Enchanted Princess

Thursday, 23rd January, 2025

· Ambition

· Odyssey of the Seas

· Rhapsody of the Seas

· Star Flyer

Friday, 24th January, 2025

· Explora I

· Seabourn Ovation

· Wind Surf

Saturday, 25th January, 2025

· Eurodam

· Majestic Princess

Sunday, 26th January, 2025

· Marella Explorer II

· Evrima

Monday, 27th January, 2025

· Aida Perla

· Celebrity Eclipse

· Seabourn Ovation

Tuesday, 28th January, 2025

· Aida Bella

· Celebrity Apex

· Icon of the Seas

· Marella Voyager

Wednesday, 29th January, 2025

· Grandeur of the Seas

· Seven Seas Navigator

· Viking Sea

· Royal Clipper

Thursday, 30th January, 2025

· MSC Virtuosa

Friday, 31st January, 2025

· Club Med 2

· Marella Discovery

Vibrant Offerings of St Kitts and Nevis

Emphasising on the cruise schedule for January, 2025, the tourism authority of St Kitts and Nevis said that they are aiming to welcome thousands of passengers, showcasing the best of St Kitts and Nevis. Minister Marsha Henderson said that they are looking forward to welcome more passengers throughout the cruise season 2024-2025, boosting not only tourism but also the economic sector of the twin-island nation.

Minister Henderson further said that they are making significant efforts with a vision to promote sustainable tourism while maintaining the natural beauty, charm and elegance of St Kitts and Nevis. She highlighted about the beautiful destinations, natural beauty and vibrant culture and traditions of the country, aiming to immerse the visitors in the warmth and uniqueness of the nation.

“From local craft markets to excursions and cultural displays St Kitts and Nevis has something to offer to all their visitor,” said the tourism authority.