Belize: Retired Army Veteran admits using debit card left in ATM

A 60-year-old man pleaded guilty after withdrawing cash from a debit card left behind at an ATM in Ladyville.

10th of January 2026

Belize: A 60-year old retired army veteran, Austin Olivera Sr, appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, after he admitted to the charge of using a debit card which he had found at an ATM in Ladyville. The card had been left in the machine by its owner, which Olivera used to withdraw $100 a few days before Christmas. 

Olivera from Lords Bank pleaded guilty to card theft. The card belonged to a 59-year old program director and was issued by Heritage Bank. According to police, he used the card a few moments after the owner forgot it in the machine.

The incident took place on December 20, 2025, at around 8:50 am at Shell Gas Station ATM at Mile 9 on the Philip Goldson Highway. Police said that the card owner forgot to take his card after he finished transacting. Olivera was seen using the same ATM between 8:51 and 8:55 am.

Police said that the card owner, who is from the Vista Del Mar area, went to the station to report the lost card which she only noticed once she left the ATM. They also have CCTV footage which supported the case against Olivera Sr.

Olivera went to Court #5 without any representation by a lawyer. He admitted to taking the card and money but said he is not a thief. He said that he was trying to do a transaction of his own when the machine asked for a second transaction which he refused. Then the ATM dispensed $60 and $40.

Olivera also told the court that he took cash and card with the intention of returning it. It was later reported that police stopped him at the end of his work day and cooperating went along to the police station to explain what happened.

During the court hearing, it was brought to the attention of the magistrate that the cash and the debit card were still at Olivera’s house which he wished to return. The court temporarily stopped his trail, as the police went with him to his house to bring the items back. The court has scheduled the next sentence for Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Ana Allen

