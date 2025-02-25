Dominica cruise arrivals: 16,000 passengers to arrive with 12 vessels in a week

Dominica is set to experience a major cruise disembarkment this week, with around 9 ships from MV Cruises and other liners arriving at its ports.

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 16,000 cruise passengers during the ongoing week. As per the reports, around 12 vessels are all set to dock at different ports of the island nation from 24th February to 2nd March, 2025. The ports of Dominica will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel schedule to dock each day in the ongoing week.

The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around 9 ships from the MV Cruises and some other liners. The Dominica Ministry of Tourism shared the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships and shed light on the arrival of cruise vessels. The tourism authority expressed excitement and aimed at welcoming thousands of passengers, boosting tourism and enhancing economy of the island.

They plan to offer plethora of experiences to all the visitors, showcasing the best of Dominica to all. They noted that they are committed to promote the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of the island.

The tourism authority also emphasized on the opportunity for the local businesses and said that they have the best chance to exhibit and sell their locally produced goods and services, generating large amount of revenues.

Dominica Cruiseship Schedule (24th Feb – 2nd March, 2025)

24th February, 2025

· MV Windsurf (342 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· MV Royal Clipper (227 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Star Flyer (170 passengers) - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

25th February, 2025

· MV Grandeur of the Seas (2440 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

26th February, 2025

· MS Vista (1250 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Marella Voyager (1904 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

27th February, 2025

· MV AidaBella (2500 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· SY Sea Cloud II (94 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

· SY Sea Cloud (64 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

28th February, 2025

· MV Marella Discovery (2124 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

1st March, 2025

· MV Mein Schiff 2 (2894 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

2nd March, 2025

· MV Marella Explorer 2 (2253 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth