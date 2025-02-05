Dominica's cruise industry set to welcome over 19 million American passengers in 2025

Ministry of Tourism asserted that they are committed to making Dominica, a top-tier and top-choice destination for all the international travellers.

Dominica Cruise Industry continues to mark significant growth and milestones as the island is expected to welcome the arrival of over 19 million American passengers in 2025. This figure was unveiled by the tourism authority of the nation, aimed at showcasing the best and diverse offerings of nation to all.

Shedding light on their vision for 2025, the Ministry of Tourism asserted that they are committed to making Dominica, a top-tier and top-choice destination for all the international travellers. They noted that travellers who are seeking destinations that offer genuine natural beauty and unforgettable experiences, Dominica delivers it all.

They further expressed excitement on showcasing and promoting majestic waterfalls, crystal-clear rivers, pristine rainforests, vibrant coral reefs and rejuvenating natural hot springs of the island nation. They described Dominica, the ultimate escape for both ‘adventure’ and ‘relaxation’.

According to AAA’s 2025 cruise industry forecast, Americans are showing a major interest in the Caribbean destinations such as Bahamas, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and many others. According to them, these small-island nations are expected to benefit from the region’s cruise tourism boom.

As per the data, Americans are increasingly prioritizing convenience and all-inclusive cruise vacations. These are driving record numbers of short itineraries which are playing a significant role in helping Caribbean destinations to grow their appeal.

Cruise Visitors explore vibrant offerings of Dominica

Recently, MSC Virtuosa brought more than 6000 passengers to the shores of Dominica on its maiden-call. With 6334 passengers on board, around 75% of them disembarked to discover the island’s lush beauty, natural hot springs and rich cultural heritage of the nation. The inaugural call of the cruise celebrated a formal establishment of a thriving partnership between Dominica and the cruise line.

The tourism authority said that these inaugural calls mark the beginning of what is hoped to be a fruitful and prosperous relation between the vessel and the nation. They further added that the arrival of these vessels also underscores the growing reputation and appeal of the country among international travellers.

Dominica Ministry of Tourism said that each arrival of the cruise ship brings several opportunities for the communities, brining significant benefits to local businesses, supporting tour guides, vendors, farmers and many more while showcasing the Nature Island as a premier eco-tourism paradise in the Caribbean.

Dominica continues to celebrate cruise tourism

The tourism authority of Dominica expressed optimism and aimed at continuing to mark the arrival of cruises, bringing hundreds and thousands of visitors. The tourism authority reiterated their commitment to showcasing the diverse offerings of Dominica, making it a top-choice destination for all the travellers.