St Kitts and Nevis welcomes over 10,000 passengers with arrival of Icon of the Seas

St Kitts and Nevis concluded the year 2024 with the arrival of the World’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the seas and two other vessels. All these cruise ships brought collectively more than 10,000 enthusiastic passengers to the Federation, who ventured around the island and patronized local businesses.

Besides the Icon of the Seas, other vessels such as Celebrity Apex and Aida Bella also docked simultaneously to the country. This is the second time in this month that Icon of the Seas has berthed at the shores of the Federation. Passengers onboard in all the three vessels enjoyed and explored the natural beauty and historical wonders of the twin-island nation.

The passengers arrived via these cruise vessels embarked on tours to historical landmarks such as Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and the pristine beaches of South Friars Bay. All these places turned out to be the major attractions for all the visitors.

PM Terrance Drew delighted with arrival of 3 cruise ships

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew expressed excitement on the arrival of three cruise ships on the last day of the year. He added that they have witnessed a significant boost in the tourism sector of the Federation, leading the country towards growth and development.

The Prime Minister asserted that the arrival of vessel is a testament to their winning status as the Caribbean Cruise Destination of the Year. “Ending the year with the second visit this month by Icon of the Seas—the world’s largest cruise ship,” said PM Terrance Drew.

PM Drew also appreciated Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson for marking significant growth and development in the tourism sector of the twin-island nation. He added that they are committed to make significant efforts with a vision to foster sustainable tourism in the country while maintaining the natural beauty, charm and elegance of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Minister of Foreign Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas also expressed excitement and called it a ‘busy day’ for Port Zante. “Another busy day, 3 Cruise Lines docked at our shores,” said Dr Douglas.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed 78 vessels in December 2024

Around 78 vessels berthed at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis in December, 2024, bringing thousands of passengers to the twin-island nation. Port Zante remained busy throughout the month with the arrival of at least one vessel, except on the days, including 8th, 14th and 19th December, 2024.

The Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson has expressed optimism for the upcoming year as well, aiming to welcome thousands of passengers and surpassed all the records registered by them in 2024.