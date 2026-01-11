Women’s T20 Blaze to bowl off in St Vincent on 13 January
Six Caribbean teams will compete in the Women’s T20 Blaze, with all matches scheduled to be played at Arnos Vale Playing Field in Kingstown.
Women’s T20 Blaze will begin from January 13, 2026 and will run till January 23, 2026. All the matches in the tournament will be played in Arnos Vale playing field in Kingstown, St Vincent, with three matches taking place in one day.
A total of six Caribbean teams will play in Women’s T20 Blaze - Windward Islands, Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, and Trinidad & Tobago. Fans can watch the tournament live on WINDIES YouTube Channel and FanCode.
Guyana will be the defending champions and includes - Shemaine Campbelle (capt), Ashmini Munisar (vc), Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Realeanna Grimmond, Daneille Manns, Kaysia Schultz, Laurene Williams, Latoya Williams, Analesia D’Aguiar, Plaffianna Millington, Mandy Mangru, Feona Benjamin, Tremaine Marks.
Match Schedule
13 January
- Windward Islands vs Guyana – 9:30 AM
- Jamaica vs Leeward Islands – 2:30 PM
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados – 7:00 PM
15 January
- Barbados vs Jamaica – 9:30 AM
- Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago – 2:30 PM
- Guyana vs Leeward Islands – 7:00 PM
17 January
- Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago – 9:30 AM
- Barbados vs Windward Islands – 2:30 PM
- Jamaica vs Guyana – 7:00 PM
19 January
- Leeward Islands vs Barbados – 9:30 AM
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana – 2:30 PM
- Jamaica vs Windward Islands – 7:00 PM
21 January
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica – 9:30 AM
- Guyana vs Barbados – 2:30 PM
- Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands – 7:00 PM
23 January
- Finals – 9:30 AM, 2:30 PM, and 7:00 PM
Women's T20 Blaze to bowl off in St Vincent on 13 January
