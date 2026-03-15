Jamaican man killed in Police Operation in St Catherine

Officers recovered a .357 Magnum revolver at the scene, and the Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the incident.

Jamaica: A 25-year old man was shot and killed during a police operation in Frazer's Content, St Catherine, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The police identified the man as Remmar Walker, also known as “Zazzie.” He was living at Middle Road in Frazer’s Content and Old Harbour.

The incident took place at around 5:00 am, when the members of the St Catherine Proactive Investigation Unit and other officers were conducting an operation in the area. The police reported that the officers went into a home, when an armed man exited the building.

The officers said that they shouted at the man to drop the gun, but he started firing at them. They also took out their guns and counter fired as self-defense. The man then went back into the house during the shootings.

After the firing subsided, the police checked through the area. They found Walker inside the home with gun related injuries. Police also seized a MK111 Trooper.357 Magnum revolver inside the house. It had 3 live rounds and 2 spent shells.

Walker was admitted to Spanish Town Hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries despite emergency medical treatment. The Independent Commission of investigations have launched a probe into the case and to determine the reason for the sudden shooting by the deceased.

Some people are praising the police for taking immediate action, while others are criticising them for shooting the man dead. Kreinn Kevin Hibbert said, "Gun and man, good job. When we take our criminals we must get the guns as well. Or if not, that gun goes into the hands of another criminal. Chain reaction.”

Marcia Webb wrote on Facebook, “Must be a mad man that fired at the police..but I failed to believe that story every time,” while Babyjay Brown said, “Can we move away from man a fire at police now?ah come up wid something else.”